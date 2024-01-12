Hand building, wheel throwing ceramics classes begin Jan. 22

Wichita Falls artist, MSU Resident Ceramic Artist, and alumna Pamela Möller, along with MSU Ceramic Resident Artist William McKinney will teach beginning, intermediate and advanced hand building (sculpture) night classes this spring semester for the community education classes.

Artists work on creating bowls at the MSU Texas ceramics studio. Community classes for hand building and wheel throwing begin Jan. 22.

HANDBUILDING

When: January 22 to May 6. Monday nights from 6 – 9 p.m. Where: MSU’s Juanita and Ralph Harvey School of Visual Art, ceramics studio (C119)Tuition: $350 (Includes all materials and firings)If you have questions, please contact Gerber Pease (elisha.pease@msutexas.edu or 940-397-4264)

WHEEL THROWING

When: January 22 to May 6. Monday nights from 6 – 9 p.m. Where: MSU’s Juanita and Ralph Harvey School of Visual Art, ceramics studio (C119)Tuition: $350 (Includes all materials and firings)If you have questions, please contact Gerber Pease (elisha.pease@msutexas.edu or 940-397-4264)

