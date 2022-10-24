A hand was found in 1983 in Yosemite. TV series tells how ‘Jane Doe’ murder victim was ID’d

A new season of an ABC News Studios docuseries called “Wild Crime,” set to begin streaming Monday, follows a nearly 40-year-old murder cold case in Yosemite National Park and how investigators finally identified the victim.

The second season of “Wild Crime” is titled “Murder in Yosemite” and is available on Hulu and Disney Plus.

The series follows a case opened in 1983 in Yosemite Summit Meadow, where a tourist found the hand of an unidentified “Jane Doe.”

Special agents with the National Park System’s investigative services last year finally identified the woman by using DNA to construct a digital composite photo to show how she may have looked. The victim’s identity wasn’t widely reported, and the series will reveal who she was and what her life was like before her death.

At the time the remains were found, notorious serial killer Henry Lee Lucas took credit for her murder. He had information about the crime that only the killer would know, investigators said, but some of his statements led detectives to wonder if he was lying. Lucas died in prison in 2001.

Lucas told investigators at the time that the victim was a hitchhiker he picked up on Highway 41 between Fresno and Yosemite.

In four one-hour episodes, the series chronicles the work of investigators Don Coelho and Kim Tucker through the decades. Tucker’s son, rookie agent Cullen Tucker, played a major role in helping crack the mystery of the victim’s identity nearly four decades later.

The series features exclusive interviews with the victim’s close friends and detectives, who reveal details about her involvement in an alleged cult. The detectives also name who they believe is the most likely perpetrator.

ABC News Studio produces and commissions narrative nonfiction series and specials on topics such as true crime, other investigations, pop culture and news-adjacent stories.