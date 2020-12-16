'Like a Hand Grasping': Trump Appointees Describe the Crushing of the CDC

Noah Weiland
Amanda Campbell was deputy chief of staff at the Centers for Disease Control. (Audra Melton/The New York Times)
Amanda Campbell was deputy chief of staff at the Centers for Disease Control. (Audra Melton/The New York Times)

ATLANTA — Kyle McGowan, a former chief of staff at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and his deputy, Amanda Campbell, were installed in 2018 as two of the youngest political appointees in the history of the world’s premier public health agency, young Republicans returning to their native Georgia to dream jobs.

But what they witnessed during the coronavirus pandemic this year in the CDC’s leadership suite on the 12-floor headquarters here shook them: Washington’s dismissal of science, the White House’s slow suffocation of the agency’s voice, the meddling in its messages and the siphoning of its budget.

In interviews this fall, the pair decided to go public with their disillusionment: what went wrong, and what they believe needs to be done as the agency girds for what could be a yearslong project of rebuilding its credibility externally while easing ill feelings and self-doubt internally.

Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times

“Everyone wants to describe the day that the light switch flipped and the CDC was sidelined. It didn’t happen that way,” McGowan said. “It was more of like a hand grasping something, and it slowly closes, closes, closes, closes until you realize that, middle of the summer, it has a complete grasp on everything at the CDC.”

Last week, the editor-in-chief of the CDC’s flagship weekly disease outbreak reports — once considered untouchable — told House Democrats investigating political interference in the agency’s work that she was ordered to destroy an email showing Trump appointees attempting to meddle with their publication.

The same day, the outlines of the CDC’s future took more shape when President-elect Joe Biden announced a slate of health nominees, including Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the chief of infectious diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital, as the agency’s new director, a move generally greeted with enthusiasm by public health experts.

“We are ready to combat this virus with science and facts,” she wrote on Twitter.

McGowan and Campbell — who joined the CDC in their early 30s, then left together in August — said that mantra was what was most needed after a brutal year that left the agency’s authority crippled.

In November, McGowan held conversations with Biden transition officials reviewing the agency’s response to the pandemic, where he said he was candid about its failures. Among the initiatives he encouraged the new administration to plan for: reviving regular — if not daily — news briefings featuring the agency’s scientists.

McGowan and Campbell, both 34, say they tried to protect their colleagues against political meddling from the White House and Department of Health and Human Services. But an agency created to protect the nation against a public health catastrophe like the coronavirus was largely stifled by the Trump administration.

The White House insisted on reviewing — and often softening — the CDC’s closely guarded coronavirus guidance documents, the most prominent public expression of its latest research and scientific consensus on the spread of the virus. The documents were vetted not only by the White House’s coronavirus task force but by what felt to the agency’s employees like an endless loop of political appointees across Washington.

McGowan recalled a White House fixated on the economic implications of public health. He and Dr. Robert R. Redfield, the CDC director, negotiated with Russell T. Vought, the White House budget director, over social distancing guidelines for restaurants, as Vought argued that specific spacing recommendations would be too onerous for businesses to enforce.

“It is not the CDC’s role to determine the economic viability of a guidance document,” McGowan said.

They compromised anyway, recommending social distancing without a reference to the typical 6-foot measurement.

One of Campbell’s responsibilities was helping clear the agency’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Reports, a widely followed and otherwise apolitical guide on infectious disease renowned in the medical community. Over the summer, political appointees at the health department repeatedly asked CDC officials to revise, delay and even scuttle drafts they thought could be viewed, by implication, as criticism of President Donald Trump.

“It wasn’t until something was in the MMWR that was in contradiction to what message the White House and HHS were trying to put forward that they became scrutinized,” Campbell said.

Dr. Tom Frieden, the CDC director under President Barack Obama, said it was typical and “legitimate” to have interagency process for review.

“What’s not legitimate is to overrule science,” he said.

Often, McGowan and Campbell mediated between Redfield and agency scientists when the White House’s requests and dictates would arrive: edits from Vought and Kellyanne Conway, the former White House adviser, on choirs and communion in faith communities, or suggestions from Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter and aide, on schools.

“Every time that the science clashed with the messaging, messaging won,” McGowan said.

Episodes of meddling sometimes turned absurd, they said. In the spring, the CDC published an app that allowed Americans to screen themselves for symptoms of COVID-19. But the Trump administration decided to develop a similar tool with Apple. White House officials then demanded that the CDC wipe its app off its website, McGowan said.

Campbell said that at the pandemic’s outset, she was confident the agency had the best scientists in the world at its disposal, “just like we had in the past.”

“What was so different, though, was the political involvement, not only from HHS but then the White House, ultimately, that in so many ways hampered what our scientists were able to do,” she said.

Top CDC officials devised workarounds. Instead of posting new guidance for schools and election officials in the spring, they published “updates” to previous guidance that skipped formal review from Washington. That prompted officials in Washington to insist on reviewing updates.

Brian Morgenstern, a White House spokesman, said that “all proposed guidelines and regulations with potentially sweeping effects on our economy, society and constitutional freedoms receive appropriate consultation from all stakeholders, including task force doctors, other experts and administration leaders.”

A CDC spokesman declined to comment.

McGowan and Campbell both attended the University of Georgia and saw their CDC positions as homecomings. McGowan said the two institutions he revered most during his Georgia childhood were the CDC and Coca-Cola.

He arrived with a résumé that made the agency’s senior ranks suspicious, he said. Like Campbell, he worked for former Rep. Tom Price, first in his House office, then when he was health secretary under Trump. When he arrived at the CDC, McGowan told his new colleagues that he was there not to spy on or undermine them, but to support them.

McGowan and Campbell, who have since opened a health policy consulting firm, said they saw themselves as keepers of the agency’s senior scientists, whose morale had been sapped. Redfield, whose leadership has been criticized roundly by public health experts and privately by his own scientists, was rarely in Atlanta, consumed by Washington responsibilities.

That often left McGowan and Campbell as the agency’s most senior political appointees in Atlanta — two of only four at an 11,000-person agency.

McGowan, who talked to Redfield throughout the day by phone, worked in the office next to Dr. Anne Schuchat, a 32-year career staff member who is the agency’s principal deputy director and one of the country’s most respected scientists, and became a sounding board for her.

Earlier this year, Schuchat was targeted by political appointees at the health department, who began interrogating CDC officials about her public comments acknowledging the seriousness of the pandemic. Schuchat asked McGowan whether she would be fired.

“I don’t know,” McGowan recalled telling her. “Not yet.”

McGowan said he was especially unnerved last winter when officials in Washington told the CDC that regular telephone briefings with another senior scientist, Dr. Nancy Messonnier, were no longer needed because Trump had his own daily briefings. Messonnier angered the White House in late February when she issued a public warning that the virus was about to change Americans’ lives.

“There’s not a single thing that she said that didn’t come true,” McGowan said. “Is it more important to have her telling the world and the American public what to be prepared for, or is it just to say, ‘All is well’?”

“It’s demoralizing to spend your entire career preparing for this moment, preparing for a pandemic like this. And then not be able to fully do your job,” McGowan said. “They need to be allowed to lead.”

Agency scientists have privately fretted about the pandemic permanently damaging the CDC’s authority, with the public as well as state and international health partners. The CDC was wounded by its initial struggles to develop reliable tests for the coronavirus. Scientists have discussed resigning, including some in the senior ranks who told McGowan that even though they flirted with leaving, they would have a hard time walking away from the agency at its lowest point.

Frieden said the agency had done “a lot of good work that they haven’t been able to tell anyone about,” including investigating outbreaks in prisons and meatpacking facilities. But he said its leaders had to speak out more.

“CDC has a big podium,” he said. “You have to tell people what you know, when you know it. Otherwise you get a lack of alignment. It’s not just the public. When you do those briefings, the public health departments and the doctors also learn.”

This fall, senior CDC officials turned bolder. They resumed regular news media briefings by agency scientists. Without seeking permission from Washington, they revised guidance documents on schools and asymptomatic testing, health officials said.

Fears of mixing politics and science linger, like when Vice President Mike Pence visited the agency this month with Georgia’s Republican senators, who are in critical runoff campaigns. Dr. Jay Butler, a top agency official, told a colleague that he worried that if Pence discussed the campaign, CDC employees at the event might violate the law prohibiting federal workers from engaging in political activities on the job, according to someone with knowledge of his concern. A White House lawyer wrote Butler to say that the event was unrelated to a campaign stop later in the day, and would not be political.

Among the obvious targets for reform is the agency’s budget, which has been micromanaged, especially by Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff, who has argued against CDC funds in coronavirus stimulus negotiations.

Dr. Barry R. Bloom, an infectious disease expert and public health professor at Harvard, said the CDC’s money problems could help explain its predicament. Unlike some federal health agencies, such at the National Institutes of Health, the CDC typically receives what public health experts see as paltry funding — a reflection of its often low-profile work.

“They track down everything from pollution to outbreaks in prisons,” Bloom said. “That’s the daily work of CDC. If it’s well done and tracked down, it will not appear in the pages of your newspaper.”

The funding the CDC did receive this year was cannibalized. Redfield told lawmakers that $300 million was steered from the CDC’s budget to a vaccine public relations campaign that recently collapsed under scrutiny from reporters and lawmakers.

The redirecting of the funding was just one more blow to an agency brought low by a pandemic it was alerted to only a year ago. McGowan has held on to the email thread from Dec. 31, 2019, about a “cluster of pneumonia cases in Wuhan, China,” a haunting artifact.

“Damage has been done to the CDC that will take years to undo,” he said. “And that’s terrible to hear, because it happened under my time there.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

© 2020 The New York Times Company

Latest Stories

  • One of the most isolated spots on earth faces a massive COVID wave

    Gaza has recorded just over 29,000 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, but it is now averaging about 1,000 new cases a day, driving that total figure up rapidly. While many countries have been hit hard by COVID-19, Gaza’s problems are made worse by blockade, which has devastated the economy.

  • Exclusive: Fate Winslow, sentenced to life in prison for selling $20 worth of pot, is released after serving 12 years

    More than a decade into a life sentence for assisting in the sale of $20 worth of marijuana to an undercover cop in Louisiana, Fate Winslow is set to be released on Wednesday. "Today redemption has come," he told Yahoo News in an email.

  • ‘I’m not saying they’re not a bunch of f*****s’: Biden’s deputy chief of staff pick says of working with Republicans

    Jen O’Malley Dillon became first woman to manage successful Democratic presidential campaign this year

  • New body camera video shows moments after Arbery shooting

    Police began arriving almost immediately after Ahmaud Arbery was shot in a Georgia subdivision, finding the unarmed Black man lying facedown while the man who shot him paced with hands on his head.

  • Trump is reportedly considering a pardon for the Trump Organization's chief financial officer

    Over the last six weeks, so many people have been calling and emailing the West Wing seeking pardons that White House staffers have had to create a spreadsheet to keep track of the requests, CNN reports."It's turned crazy," one person familiar with the matter said. "There's a lot of activity." The queries have been coming in from business associates close to Trump as well as high-profile criminals, CNN reports, and when people can't reach the president, they contact his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, or White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. After Trump goes over their case summaries, he often asks his friends for their opinions on whether a person deserves a pardon.As of now, Trump is contemplating pardons for more than two dozen people within his circle, CNN reports. One person he is considering for clemency is Allen Weisselberg, the chief financial officer of the Trump Organization. Weisselberg has been investigated for his involvement in arranging hush money payments to Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who said she had an affair with Trump.Trump aides told CNN that the president is spiraling and devolving further into denial about the election, which he lost. Trump has told aides he won't leave the White House on Inauguration Day, but is then talked out of it. "He's throwing a f---ing temper tantrum," one adviser told CNN. "He's going to leave. He's just lashing out."More stories from theweek.com Joe Biden still doesn't get it Republicans' hedonic treadmill problem White House lawyers reportedly warn Trump of 'legal jeopardy' if he fires FBI Director Christopher Wray

  • 'China does not honor its agreements,' U.S. admiral says after meeting no-show

    The U.S. military on Wednesday slammed China for failing to appear at virtual, senior-level meetings slated for this week, with the top U.S. admiral for the Asia-Pacific saying it was "another example that China does not honor its agreements." "This should serve as a reminder to all nations as they pursue agreements with China going forward,” Admiral Phil Davidson, the commander for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, said in a statement. China had been expected to participate in Dec. 14-16 meetings related to the Military Maritime Consultative Agreement (MMCA) focused on maritime safety, the command said.

  • Turkish 'intelligence agent' claims he was ordered to assassinate Austrian politician

    A suspected Turkish intelligence agent turned whistleblower is being held under arrest in Austria after he handed himself in to authorities claiming he had been ordered to assassinate a prominent politician. In a clear sign Austrian authorities are taking the claims seriously, the targetted politician has been under police protection since the investigation started and is not allowed to leave her home without a bullet-proof vest. Lawyers for the arrested man, Feyyaz Öztürk, an Italian citizen of Turkish heritage, will confirm only that he is being held on charges of spying for a foreign state and that he willingly turned himself in to the Austrian authorities. Prosecutors refused to comment on the grounds the investigation is ongoing. But a police report on his initial interrogation leaked to the Austrian press and seen by the Daily Telegraph reveals details of his claims, that, if proved, would raise serious concerns over how far Turkey is prepared to go to silence its critics under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan — and whether it is ready to resort to assassinations on European soil. In the interrogation, Mr Öztürk claims he was blackmailed by Turkey’s MIT intelligence service into taking part in an operation to assassinate Berivan Aslan, an Austrian regional politician of Kurdish heritage. “It wasn’t important whether she got hurt or died,” he told Austrian police. The aim, he claimed, was to “spread chaos” and for Ms Aslan and others to “get the message.” He also claimed violent attacks were planned against two other politicians, including Peter Pilz, a household name in Austria and the former leader of the opposition Now party. When offered the opportunity, Daniel Mozga, Mr Öztürk’s lawyer. declined to challenge the authenticity of the leaked report. He confirmed a police interrogation had taken place shortly before it was first published by a news website run by Mr Pilz. In what has become a major embarrassment to the Austrian authorities, Mr Öztürk attempted to hand himself in at a police station in the southern city of Graz in April but was turned away because of coronavirus rules — a detail confirmed by Mr Mozga.

  • Texas man found in bed with dead bodies after allegedly killing wife, children

    The children’s bodies were wrapped in blankets and comforters beside their mother. Officers in Texas discovered a gruesome scene when they entered a home in Copperas Cove. Bryan Richardson, 27, was found lying in bed with his wife and two children’s deceased bodies when Copperas Cove police discovered them.

  • Hunter Biden Extended ‘Best Wishes’ from ‘the Entire Biden Family’ to Chinese Energy Firm Chair in 2017

    Hunter Biden reportedly pushed CEFC Chairman Ye Jianming to “quickly” wire $10 million to “properly fund and operate” a Biden joint venture with the Chinese energy company in 2017, and sent his “best wishes from the entire Biden family” to the chairman, according to a new report. In a June 18, 2017 email obtained by Fox News, Biden requested the transfer, which was never completed, and asked Zhao Runlong at CEFC to please "translate my letter to Chairman Ye, please extend my warmest best wishes and that I hope to see the Chairman soon." "I hope my letter finds you well. I regret missing you on your last visit to the United States," Hunter Biden wrote in the attached letter, dated June 17, 2017. "Please accept the best wishes from the entire Biden family as well as my partners.""We are all hoping to see you here again soon, or in Shanghai,” he continued.Biden added that they had “concluded the establishment of Sinohawk Holdings,” the joint venture between the Bidens and CEFC, and that Tony Bobulinski, “a very close friend of James Gilliar and the Biden family” would “act as the CEO.”"He has invested capital all over the world for some of the world’s wealthiest families,” Biden wrote of Bobulinski.Biden wrote that Bobulinski had "sent a request to Dong Gongwen [Gongwen Dong] and Director Zang for the funding of the $10 MM USD wire.""I would appreciate if you will send that quickly so we can properly fund and operate Sinohawk," Biden wrote."I am sure you have been well briefed by our dear friend Director Zang on the political and economic connections we have established in countries where you are interested in expanding during the coming months and years," he said. "I look forward to our next meeting."Ye Jianming and Gongwen Dong were linked to the Chinese Communist government and the People’s Liberation Army, according to a September report by the Senate Homeland Security Committee and Senate Finance Committee on its investigation into Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings."Those associations resulted in millions of dollars in questionable transactions/cash flow," the report stated.More than a dozen text messages between Bobulinski, Biden business associates, and Chinese representatives of CEFC from June 25, 2017 to mid-July 2017 show that the $10 million transfer was delayed for weeks, potentially due to visa issues."Just got off the phone with Zaho[sp], Still dealing with Visa issues, they still haven’t filled out proper paperwork submissions, re entry. Still want my personal advise," President-elect Joe Biden’s brother Jim Biden reportedly wrote in an email to Bobulinski on July 10, 2017. A July 18, 2017 message shows Bobulinski asking Zhao whether the transfer would be "$10 MM or 2x $5MM," claiming they "asked that $10 MM be sent in 2 $5 MM tranches but @ the same time, $5 MM to savings and $5 MM to checking. That is what we prefer."The transfer was never completed, though the Senate report shows that the CEFC wired nearly $5 million to the bank account for Hudson West III, a firm that Hunter Biden opened with Chinese associates, less than one month later"These funds may have originated from a loan issued from the account of a company called Northern International Capital Holdings, a Hong Kong-based investment company identified at one time as a ‘substantial shareholder’ in CEFC International Limited along with Ye," the report said. "It is unclear whether Hunter Biden was a half-owner of Hudson West III at the time."The report adds, "the same day the $5 million was received, and continuing through Sept. 25, 2018, Hudson West III sent request payments to Owasco, Hunter Biden’s firm." The payments were described as consulting fees and reached "$4,790,375.25 in just over a year,” according to the report.Another email to the general manager of the House of Sweden shows Hunter Biden asking for keys for his new "office mates," his father, Joe Biden, Jill Biden and Jim Biden at the Washington, D.C. building that houses multiple office suites and a number of embassies.Biden also requested keys for Gongwen Dong, whom he calls an "emissary" for Chairman Ye Jianming.He issued directions for the lease to remain under the name of his company, Rosemont Seneca, but for the office sign to say "The Biden Foundation" and "Hudson West (CEFC US)."A source told Fox News that the Biden Foundation used another office space at the time and there was no relation to the office space within the House of Sweden.The report comes after Biden last week confirmed he was under federal investigation for his “tax affairs.”Last week Hunter Biden said in a statement that he had learned “for the first time that the U.S.  Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel” of an investigation into his tax affairs.“I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors,” he said.President-elect Biden on Wednesday said he is “confident” Hunter Biden did nothing wrong when asked by Fox News’ Peter Doocy about the investigation.Joe Biden’s tax documents and returns, which were previously released by his campaign, do not show any involvement with Chinese investments.

  • 27 Best Coffee Table Books to Buy & Gift This Year

    Discover the top tomes for every interest—from fashion to design to travel–that our editors loved this yearOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Report: Of the hundreds of people invited to Mike Pompeo's indoor holiday party, a few dozen showed up

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo found out what happens when you send out 900 invitations to an indoor holiday party during a pandemic that has killed at least 300,000 Americans: not that many people show up.The Tuesday event for the families of diplomats in high-risk locations was hosted by Pompeo and his wife, Susan, in Washington, D.C. As of Monday night, only about 70 people had accepted their invitations, and even fewer showed up, two U.S. officials with knowledge of the matter told The Washington Post. Pompeo had been scheduled to speak, but canceled his address and had someone else deliver a message in his place, the Post reports.Government health officials have urged people not to attend indoor gatherings amid the pandemic, and several lawmakers and the American Foreign Service Association, a nonpartisan union representing diplomats, asked Pompeo to cancel the party over concerns it would be a super-spreader event. The State Department had said masks would be required and social distancing enforced; photos obtained by the Post show a masked Santa greeting children, with maskless people sitting down to eat around him.One woman, the wife of a diplomat now overseas, told the Post she RSVPed no on her invitation over worries that if she became sick, there wouldn't be anyone to take care of her children. "It was a completely irresponsible party to throw," she said.More stories from theweek.com Joe Biden still doesn't get it Republicans' hedonic treadmill problem White House lawyers reportedly warn Trump of 'legal jeopardy' if he fires FBI Director Christopher Wray

  • Lawmakers haggle over details as U.S. Congress closes in on $900 billion COVID-19 aid bill

    U.S. congressional negotiators were haggling on Wednesday over details of a $900 billion COVID-19 aid bill that is expected to include $600-$700 stimulus checks and extended unemployment benefits, as a Friday deadline loomed, lawmakers and aides said. Top members of the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives and Republican-led Senate sounded more positive than they have in months on a fresh response to a crisis that has killed more than 304,000 Americans and thrown millions out of work. "We made major headway toward hammering out a targeted pandemic relief package," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.

  • Biden White House Official Labels Republicans ‘F***ers’ before Calling for Unity

    The incoming White House deputy chief of staff, Jen O'Malley Dillon, called for unity and compromise in politics while labeling Republicans "a bunch of f***ers" in a Wednesday interview with Glamour magazine.O'Malley Dillon was campaign manager for Texas progressive Beto O'Rourke in the Democratic primaries, before joining the Biden team as campaign manager in March. In the Glamour interview, O'Malley Dillon said Biden was "able to connect" with voters over a "sense of unity.""In the primary, people would mock him, like, 'You think you can work with Republicans?' I’m not saying they’re not a bunch of f***ers. Mitch McConnell is terrible. But this sense that you couldn’t wish for that, you couldn’t wish for this bipartisan ideal? He rejected that," O'Malley Dillon said. "From start to finish, he set out with this idea that unity was possible, that together we are stronger, that we, as a country, need healing, and our politics needs that too."O'Malley Dillon also stated that in politics "compromise is a good thing," and that compromise "feels to me like the heart of relationships and love and success across the board."The comments come amid negotiations in Congress over a new coronavirus relief package. Negotiations have been deadlocked since the summer, and Majority Leader McConnell said on Tuesday that the Senate would not recess for Christmas until a deal is reached.

  • Pregnant woman has hands amputated and is thrown from back of truck by Mexican drug cartel for ‘being a thief’

    The grisly incident happened in the Central Mexican state of Guanajuato.

  • Biden tells Georgia he needs a Democratic Senate to govern

    President-elect Joe Biden told Georgia voters on Tuesday they must deliver two Democratic Senate runoffs victories in January so his administration can forcefully confront the coronavirus pandemic and other national challenges. Fresh off the Electoral College affirming his victory, Biden campaigned alongside Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock as they try to unseat Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in Jan. 5 runoff elections that will determine which party controls the Senate.

  • Florida's Sun Sentinel found an odd gap in state COVID-19 deaths ahead of the election

    While looking at Florida's COVID-19 death tally, the South Florida Sun Sentinel found a pattern suggesting the state "manipulated a backlog of unrecorded fatalities" so the daily death numbers were artificially low ahead of the November presidential election, the newspaper reported Tuesday.There is a lag between the date a person dies of COVID-19 in Florida and the date the state reports the death as part of the public count. The Sun Sentinel found that with just a few exceptions, starting on Oct. 24, Florida stopped including deaths that occurred more than a month earlier in daily counts. It wasn't until Nov. 17, two weeks after the election, that these backlogged deaths were consistently included in the daily tally.These deaths have "long formed a significant part of the daily totals in Florida" because it can take some time for death reports to make it from a doctor's office to the health department, the Sun Sentinel reports. For example, from Sept. 23 to Oct. 20, the state included in its daily tallies 1,128 deaths that took place at least one month earlier. This accounted for 44 percent of the deaths that were announced over those four weeks.On Oct. 21, the state said it would start conducting additional reviews of each suspected COVID-19 death in Florida before adding it to the official count. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), a supporter of President Trump, has a history of downplaying the coronavirus pandemic, and the Sun Sentinel reports he has also speculated that the death statistics in the state were inflated. The Sun Sentinel said it asked several state officials about the data patterns, including the spokesman for the Florida Department of Health, and no one would comment.Scott David Herr, a Florida computer scientist who tracks the state's daily COVID-19 data, told the Sun Sentinel "it's hard to know if there was a limitation around election time or random other things were happening. The Department of Health hasn't explained why lags have been inconsistent. When they keep changing whatever is going on behind the scenes, when the lags keep changing, that is where it gets confusing." Read more at the Sun Sentinel.More stories from theweek.com Joe Biden still doesn't get it Republicans' hedonic treadmill problem White House lawyers reportedly warn Trump of 'legal jeopardy' if he fires FBI Director Christopher Wray

  • Some vaccine doses kept too cold, Pfizer having manufacturing issues, U.S. officials say

    The first days of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine rollout have seen unexpected hitches including some vaccines being stored at excessively cold temperatures and Pfizer reporting potential challenges in its vaccine production, U.S. officials said on a Wednesday press call. At least two trays of COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered in California needed to be replaced after their storage temperatures dipped below minus 80 Celsius (minus 112 Fahrenheit), U.S. Army General Gustave Perna said on the call. Pfizer's vaccines, made with partner BioNTech SE, are supposed to be kept at around minus 70C.

  • Tulsi Gabbard Introduces Bill to Block Abortion of Fetuses Capable of Feeling Pain

    Representative Tulsi Gabbard (D., Hawaii) introduced a bill on Wednesday that would outlaw abortions for fetuses capable of feeling pain.The pro-life group Democrats for Life in America announced the content of the bill on Facebook and in an online petition. While the bill has been submitted to the House, its full text was not immediately available, and it was not clear what week of pregnancy Gabbard's bill designates as the limit for obtaining an abortion. Similar legislation has designated the 20th week of pregnancy as the cutoff."Former Democratic Presidential Candidate Tulsi Gabbard introduced her SECOND Pro-Life bill this week, which would amend Title 18 of the U.S. code to give pain-capable fetuses rights under the law," DFLA wrote on Facebook. "Tulsi has previously voted against this bill three times, but is now the SPONSOR of the new bill. This is proof that DFLA can convince Democrats to join the right side of history."Last week, Gabbard also introduced legislation that aims to ensure medical care to babies born alive after an attempted abortion. National Review has reached out to Gabbard's office for comment.Gabbard ran for president in the Democratic primary, but polled well below other candidates throughout the race. The Hawaii representative dropped out in mid-March and endorsed Joe Biden.In October 2019, Gabbard announced that she would not run for reelection to the House in Hawaii. It is unclear what the congresswoman's plans are for when she leaves office.

  • Betsy Devos tells Department of Education to resist Biden administration

    ‘Be the resistance against forces that will derail you from doing what’s right for students,’ says Ms DeVos

  • Loeffler declines to rule out formal protest of Biden's win

    Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia on Wednesday declined to rule out a formal protest of Democrat Joe Biden's victory when Congress convenes next month to certify the presidential election results. It's the latest refusal by Loeffler to acknowledge Biden's victory in the Nov. 3 election, as she and fellow Republican Sen. David Perdue of Georgia cling to President Donald Trump's false assertions of widespread voter fraud. It comes as early voting heats up in their two high-stakes Senate runoffs that will determine which party controls the Senate at the outset of Biden's presidency.