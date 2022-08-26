Hand gun found in locker of 13-year-old at Park Hill middle school, student in custody

A 13-year-old Lakeview Middle School student is in custody Friday after a gun was found in his locker.

There is no current threat to the school.

At 10:27 a.m. Lakeview Middle School was placed on a hold “out of an abundance of caution” according to Maj. Erik Holland, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

Authorities discovered a hand gun inside a locker assigned to the 13-year-old boy. The hold was released by 11 a.m. The boy remains in custody.

“The safety of our schools is a top priority,” said Sheriff Mark Owens of the Platte County Sheriff’s Office in a statement. “The good work performed by the staff of the Park Hill School District and our School Resource Officers is what allows us to keep our kids safe.”

The sheriff’s office will continue to investigate the incident.