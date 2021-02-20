Hand-holding but no hugs: UK OKs some nursing home visits

  • A pedestrian wearing a face covering due to the Covid-19 pandemic walks past blooming daffodils in a park in London, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 as the lockdown in Britain continues. Britain has given a first vaccine shot to over 15 million people, almost a quarter of the population. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
  • Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a vial of the Oxford/Astra Zeneca Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Cwmbran, south Wales, Wednesday Feb. 17, 2021. (Geoff Caddick/Pool via AP)
  • Mayor of London Sadiq Khan receives his first dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine administered by Dr. Sue Clarke at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Mitcham Lane Baptist Church in south London, Friday Feb. 19, 2021. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)
  • A pedestrian wearing a face covering due to the Covid-19 pandemic walks past blooming daffodils in a park in London, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, as the lockdown in Britain continues. Britain has given a first vaccine shot to over 15 million people, almost a quarter of the population.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
1 / 4

Virus Outbreak Britain

A pedestrian wearing a face covering due to the Covid-19 pandemic walks past blooming daffodils in a park in London, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 as the lockdown in Britain continues. Britain has given a first vaccine shot to over 15 million people, almost a quarter of the population. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LONDON (AP) — The British government announced a small step out of the nation's lockdown on Saturday — allowing nursing home residents to have a single friend or family member visit them indoors.

Residents and their visitors will be able to hold hands, but not hug.

The change takes effect March 8. For months, nursing home residents have only been able to see loved ones outdoors or through screens.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he will announce a “road map” out of lockdown on Monday. The government has stressed that easing restrictions will be slow and cautious. Store reopenings and outdoor socializing are unlikely before April, though children will go back to school from March 8.

Johnson’s Conservative government has been accused of reopening the country too quickly after the first lockdown in the spring. Britain has had around 120,000 coronavirus deaths, the highest toll in Europe.

The number of new confirmed cases, hospitalization and deaths are all declining, but remain high, and Johnson said this week his reopening roadmap would follow “data, not dates.”

The U.K. government is also racing to vaccinate the population as quickly as possible against the virus. So far almost 17 million people, a quarter of the population, have received the first of two doses of a vaccine.

The new nursing home measures apply in England. In other parts of the U.K. visiting rules vary, with Scottish residents able to have two visitors from March 8.

Recommended Stories

  • Outdoor family gatherings could be allowed within weeks as lockdown eases

    Outdoor family reunions could be allowed within weeks while care home residents will be able to hold hands with a loved one again, under the Government’s road map for easing coronavirus restrictions. Downing Street said it wants to make social contact easier as soon as possible, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson is spending the weekend finalising plans for relaxing measures in England. Several newspapers report new rules allowing two households to meet outdoors - regardless of the total number of people - are set to be introduced from April, while six people from six different households will also be able to gather. But Number 10 dismissed as speculation reports that pubs could be permitted to serve customers outdoors from April, with the Daily Mail saying people could be served indoors in May.

  • U.S. lawmakers set resolution condemning China over Hong Kong rights

    Members of the U.S. House of Representatives introduced a bipartisan resolution on Friday condemning actions by the Chinese government and local authorities in Hong Kong that they said violated rights and freedoms in the city. The resolution adds to growing calls in the U.S. Congress for President Joe Biden's administration to push Communist Party rulers in Beijing to respect human rights.

  • Crude Slides With Texas Oil Wells Seen Restarting Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell to the lowest in a week as output slowly resumed in Texas, while margins for processing gasoline surged as Gulf Coast refineries are seen taking weeks to restart operations after the deep freeze.Crude futures in New York plunged $1.28 on Friday, its biggest decline in dollar terms since late December. Producers including Marathon Oil Corp. are using restored power from grids or generators to resume output that was halted by the frigid weather this week in the Eagle Ford shale basin. Meanwhile, fuel margins jumped with four of the biggest refineries in Texas seen taking several weeks to resume operations, raising the potential for fuel shortages.“Gasoline crack spreads have exploded, and for good reason,” said Andrew Lebow, senior partner at Commodity Research Group. “Crude production is going to come back up a lot faster than refineries, leaving more crude available than there will be demand for it coming up over the next few weeks.”Oil is still up more than 20% this year due to Saudi Arabia’s unilateral output cuts in February and March and an improving demand outlook.The market largely expects Saudi Arabia to roll some of the output cuts back, “but how much they try and bring back is the question mark we’re all waiting for,” said Gary Cunningham, director at Stamford, Connecticut-based Tradition Energy. “We don’t see them discontinuing the cut entirely. We still haven’t seen the recovery in global demand, even though there’s all kinds of positive outlooks.”There should be only a small and transitory impact on global oil prices from the U.S. freeze as the supply and demand impacts balance out, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said. Still, Brent’s nearest timespread remains at one-year highs in a structure indicating tighter supplies and WTI’s discount to Brent has widened further past $3 a barrel this week, as replacements are sought for U.S. crude exports.See also: Texas’ Red-Blooded Energy Market Is on Ice: Liam DenningThe cold snap and power cuts affected more than 20 refineries in Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma. Crude-processing capacity fell by about 5.5 million barrels a day, said Amrita Sen, chief oil analyst for Energy Aspects Ltd.Meanwhile, the White House said it would be willing to meet with Tehran to discuss a “diplomatic way forward” in efforts to return to the nuclear deal that the U.S. quit in 2018, adding further pressure to prices. Iran is pressing the U.S. to lift sanctions and rejoin the deal if talks are to resume.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Sidney Poitier's Incredible Life and Career in Photos

    The esteemed actor, born in 1927, has broken all sorts of barriers in his long, award-winning career

  • Task force provides answers on violent attacks against Asians

    A string of violent attacks across New York City, targeting Asian Americans, has the community on edge and demanding more to be done to protect them.

  • Snowstorms Can't Cool This Sizzling Freight Market

    This week's DHL Supply Chain Pricing Power Index: 75 (Carriers) Last week's DHL Supply Chain Pricing Power Index: 70 (Carriers) Three-month DHL Supply Chain Pricing Power Index Outlook: 75 (Carriers) The DHL Supply Chain Pricing Power Index uses the analytics and data in FreightWaves SONAR to analyze the market and estimate the negotiating power for rates between shippers and carriers. We believe the winter storms tip the scales in carriers' favor ever so slightly. Freight markets were already imbalanced with seemingly insatiable demand overwhelming already strained carriers, and it's only February. The storms are damaging to carriers as well. Werner guided down 5% for Q1 on a call with analysts this week as a result of the storms — 1,000 of its 8,000 trucks are out of commission, not earning revenue while drivers remain getting paid. But for the assets still available, carriers should be able to fetch higher rates as shippers look to work through the storm-induced backlog. The Pricing Power Index is based on the following indicators: Load volumes: Absolute levels positive for carriers, momentum neutral Winter storms across the country — in particular the nor'easter in Pennsylvania and New Jersey and the damaging ice storms in Texas — have caused many retailers to close down and disrupted freight operations. Subsequently, tender volumes have taken a nosedive in the southern U.S. this week. It is not typical for tender volumes to decline and rejections rise midseason. It's a common occurrence to see this dynamic play out on major holidays when capacity is taken off line at a faster rate than volumes. This is a short-term story, but it could have a major impact on freight networks for weeks to come due to the tight environment currently. If this would have occurred at a time when capacity was plentiful and carriers' assets underutilized, networks could be shifted much easier to absorb the disruption. But with an already tight market, and a meaningful percentage of drivers sidelined, freight will pile up. It will take weeks for already strained carriers to accommodate this freight. Retailers are still struggling to replenish depleted inventories, especially those coming in from any major port. Consumer demand remains elevated, aided by government stimulus and boosted by the expectation of more to come. Consumer sentiment fell in early February, but the nation is making promising progress with vaccine deployment. One-in-20 Americans have received at least one vaccination. There is now light at the end of the tunnel. With another round of stimulus, and the likelihood of a meaningful reopening in the summer growing each day, the snow won't cool this sizzling economy. Freight volumes are poised to bounce back in a major way sooner than later. It is projected to be 65 and sunny on Tuesday in Dallas. SONAR: OTVI.USA (2020/21 – Blue; 2020 – Green; 2019 – Orange) Tender rejections: Absolute levels positive for carriers, momentum positive for shippers Only three states in the continental U.S. didn't receive meaningful amounts of snow this past week. Tender rejections across the nation have risen substantially over the past week, particularly in Texas, Arkansas and much of the Midwest. Carriers are rejecting half of all outbound tenders from Arkansas, Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska and all of Illinois, excluding the Chicago area. SONAR: MAPS The national average for the Outbound Tender Reject Index (OTRI) rose more than 5 percentage points from 21% last week to 26.3% currently. Unlike the typical falling volumes and rising rejections events, this occurrence will not revert back to normal quickly. The reasons were laid out above — elevated demand potentially growing with stimulus and reopening hopes on top of an already strained capacity network. We expect volumes to snap back quickly next week, but it will take some time for carriers to work through the freight disrupted by the storms. This will keep upward pressure on tender rejections and spot rates through the end of the month and right into the beginning of the spring freight season. Buckle up. SONAR: OTRI.USA (2020/21 – Blue; 2020 – Green; 2019 – Orange) Spot rates: Absolute level positive for carriers, momentum positive for shippers Spot rate data from Truckstop.com is visible at a one-week lag, so the last day of data available in SONAR is the week ending Feb. 14. The latest data marks two consecutive positive weeks for national spot rates after declining since the Christmas holiday. The national average sits at $2.85/mile, inclusive of fuel. That's more than 45% over this time last year. A meaningful amount of capacity has been taken off the market momentarily. Werner said on a call this week 1,000 of its 8,000 trucks are out of commission. Given the sharp rise in tender rejections, spot rates will likely leg up in the next dataset. There have been no fundamental changes to the market besides volumes and capacity declining sharply, but temporarily. We believe this dynamic is fleeting given the sunshine and warm weather due next week. So carriers may be able to squeeze a few extra cents per mile over the next couple of weeks, but when assets come back online, tender rejections and spot rates will decline. SONAR: TSTOPVRPM.USA (Blue – 2021; Green – 2020) Economic stats: Momentum and absolute level neutral Several economic releases this week are worth noting. Weekly jobless claims were released Thursday and give us one of the best close-to-real-time indicators of the overall economy. Jobless claims missed badly this week and came in way above consensus expectations. Jobless claims were 861,000, which missed the consensus of 773,000, and were up slightly from 848,000 last week. On the positive side, there was good news in the form of continuing claims (a rough proxy for unemployment), which fell this week by 64,000 to 4.5 million. Jobs numbers for January were released last week — the U.S. added 49,000 jobs and the unemployment rate fell to 6.3%. Initial jobless claims (weekly in 2020-21) Source: CNBC, U.S. Department of Labor Turning to consumer spending as measured by Bank of America weekly card (both debit and credit) spending data, total card spending in the latest week available was up 0.9% year-over-year. The picture is more optimistic when focusing on retail spending excluding auto, which was up 6.2% year-over-year last week. Overall card spending decelerated significantly this week from 9.7% year-over-year last week. As we usually note, keep in mind there is an ongoing beneficial mix shift from cash to debit that is somewhat inflating these numbers. One can tell this is the case from the fact that debit card spending is currently running up 6% year-over-year and far outpacing credit card spending, which was down 6%. After consistently running deeply negative for months and being down precipitously in April, credit card spending does appear to have finally turned the corner. The main takeaways this week are that spending slowed dramatically for two very good reasons: Valentine's Day calendar distortions and the major snowstorm hurting spending. Bank of America expects the storm to weigh on next week's spending results negatively again. Signs of the storm were clearly seen in Texas grocery store spending skyrocketing and restaurant spending plummeting. Overall, Bank of America views the reversal over the several weeks to end February as fleeting and weather driven as opposed to indicative of any major change in underlying consumer fundamentals. By category, online electronics (up 52% year-over-year this week) and online retail (up 60%) continue to be the standout performers. However, the former two categories have slowed meaningfully from their monthslong blistering pace but have settled in at a very high level. Other strong categories include home improvement, furniture, general merchandise and — for several weeks in a row now — department stores. The strong categories, as well as the weaker ones, have been remarkably persistent since the pandemic began, with the former weakening slightly and the latter improving gradually. We would note, however, that we expect a near-complete reversal and decisive change in terms of the winning and losing categories from a year-over-year growth perspective once a large number of Americans are vaccinated, likely sometime in the second or third quarter of 2021. In a major departure from the trend since March 2020, department store sales grew strongly last week, up 9% year-over-year. The former is likely a function of stimulus payments juicing spending on the clothing, online electronics, general merchandise and home improvement categories, according to Bank of America. Grocery was up 10% year-over-year this week, extending the winning streak we have seen in the rate of grocery spend in recent weeks and months. Restaurant and bar spending fell this week by 17% and is back down near the recent lows of down 22% year-over-year. This is likely a function of the massive snowstorm blanketing most of the U.S. However, we expect this category to continue to improve as the weather warms and COVID case counts fall. Finally, airlines, lodging, transit and entertainment continue to be the worst-performing categories by far, but all three categories are way up off the bottom. Airlines and entertainment are now declining by 60-80% year-over-year compared to the trough of down 90%-100% in early April. Card spending by American consumers has a strong correlation with truckload volumes, so we will continue to monitor this data closely going forward. Source: Bank of America Securities Transportation stock indices: Absolute levels and momentum positive for carriers This past week was another solid week for our transportation indexes (the third in a row) aside from parcels. LTL was the best performer at 8.1%, while parcels was the worst performer at -1.9%. For more information on the FreightWaves Freight Intel Group, please contact Kevin Hill at khill@freightwaves.com, Seth Holm at sholm@freightwaves.com or Andrew Cox at acox@freightwaves.com. Check out the newest episodes of our podcast, Great Quarter, Guys, here. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCourt Rules Group Of UK Uber Drivers Entitled To Minimum WageRyder's Used Vehicle Sales Climb In Value, Nearing Or Surpassing Targets© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Olympic champion Van Niekerk leaves long-time coach to train in the U.S.

    Olympic 400 metres champion Wayde van Niekerk has temporarily separated from long-time coach ‘Tannie’ Ans Botha to train in the United States under renowned sprint mentor Lance Brauman. The South African smashed Michael Johnson’s world record at the Rio de Janeiro Games to claim gold in a time of 43.03, but has barely competed since a serious knee injury sustained in a charity touch rugby game in October 2017. He will train at Brauman’s Florida base along with 200-metre world champion Noal Lyles and Olympic champion in the women’s 400-metres in 2016, Shaune Miller-Uibo.

  • Oilers beat Flames 2-1 to open home-and-home series

    Jesse Puljujarvi and Gaetan Haas scored, Mike Smith made 20 saves and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Friday night to open a home-and-home series. “We’ll take the points any way we can right now,” Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said. The teams will meet again Saturday night in Edmonton.

  • Iran reacts coolly to U.S. talk offer, demands lifting of sanctions

    Iran will "immediately reverse" actions in its nuclear programme once U.S. sanctions are lifted, its foreign minister said on Friday, reacting coolly to Washington's initial offer to revive talks with Tehran aimed at restoring the 2015 nuclear deal. President Joe Biden's administration said on Thursday it was ready to talk to Iran about both nations returning to the accord, which aimed to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons while lifting most international sanctions. Former President Donald Trump left the accord in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

  • Spain close to vaccinating all nursing-home residents, on track for summer goals

    Spain has given a full two-shot course of coronavirus vaccines to almost all its elderly nursing-home residents, the FED care-home association said on Friday, restoring some sense of security to the most vulnerable section of the population. Separately, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the country, which has administered 2.8 million doses and fully inoculated 1.14 million people, was on track to vaccinate 20 million people in the first half of 2021 out of a population of 47 million. But more than 97% of residents have now been vaccinated across Spain's 17 regions, according to the FED, putting nursing homes among the country's safest places.

  • Australia says Facebook back at negotiating table

    Facebook's abrupt decision to stop Australians from sharing news on the site and strip the pages of domestic and foreign news outlets also erased several state government and emergency department accounts, causing widespread anger.The company has "tentatively friended us again," Morrison told a news conference in Sydney. "What I'm pleased about it that Facebook is back at the table again."Facebook has publicly indicated no change in its opposition to a proposed law requiring social media platforms to pay for links to news content.

  • Parents at Ted Cruz’s daughter’s exclusive Texas school demand they quarantine as family is pictured maskless on beach

    Senator accused of displaying ‘hypocritical behaviour’

  • The Justice Department and FBI are investigating whether Roger Stone and Alex Jones played a role in the Capitol siege, report says

    Federal investigators are studying how the agitation of right-wing influencers might have inspired the Capitol insurrection, says the Washington Post.

  • Neanderthals died out after Earth's magnetic poles flipped, causing a climate crisis 42,000 years ago, a study says

    According to a new study, Earth's magnetic poles flipped 42,000 years ago, triggering dramatic changes in temperatures and radiation levels.

  • Hillary Clinton mocks Ted Cruz after he reportedly left his pet dog, Snowflake, behind amid Texas' storm

    A viral picture taken by Houston-based journalist, Michael Hardy, showed Ted Cruz's dog looking out from the family's "dark" and "uninhabited" home.

  • A Johns Hopkins professor predicts the US will reach herd immunity by April, but many experts aren't so optimistic

    The nation's rapid drop in coronavirus cases is evidence it's close to reaching herd immunity, Dr. Martin Makary wrote in The Wall Street Journal.

  • AOC says she will volunteer at Houston Food Bank, following news that her fundraising for the Texas storm relief has reached $2 million

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez plans to travel to Texas to help at Houston Food Bank with fellow Congresswoman Sylvia R. Garcia

  • Tesla's bitcoin investment reportedly made more profit this year than car sales in the whole of 2020

    EV-company Tesla's infamous $1.5 billion bitcoin purchase will have made more returns than the company's car sales revenue in 2020, The Times of London reported.

  • His sandals looked a little too heavy to customs agents at MIA. Their hunch was right.

    A drug bust at Miami International Airport had a decidedly Florida flavor.

  • Naomi Osaka's boyfriend didn't know she was a tennis star before they met and revealed he felt 'really out of place' at the 2019 US Open

    Rapper Cordae told GQ he could only name tennis players like Venus and Serena Williams before meeting his current girlfriend, Naomi Osaka.