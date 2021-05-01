Hand injury, Nike sandals lead to arrest

May 1—A sharp-eyed Lewiston police officer made the identification that led to charges against the two men allegedly responsible for an estimated $20,000 in vandalism to the old Lewiston High School building on Normal Hill early Tuesday morning.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed against suspect Lance J. Anittila, Officer Katherine Whitlock was patrolling the area around the building Wednesday afternoon when she spotted two males walking near the 1300 block of Ninth Avenue. One was wearing a pair of Nike Slide sandals and had a bandage on his hand.

Detectives investigating the incident had found blood near a broken window at the scene and identified prints from Nike Slides in fire extinguisher powder that had been discharged during the destructive spree, according to the affidavit. Detectives responded to the area and spoke to the men, who were identified as Anittila, 20, and Dylan J. Latimer, 21.

"Latimer was wearing Nike Slides and had a bandage on his right hand, but also a large cut on his left palm," Detective Cody Bloomsburg wrote in the affidavit. "I saw white residue on the top of the Slides in the lettering of the word Nike."

Dried blood also was visible on one of the sandals, which were seized by police. Both men were released at that time, but one day later, during an interview at the Lewiston Police Department, Latimer allegedly confessed to committing the break-in and vandalism with Anittila.

"(Latimer) said Anittila had broken the exterior window and entered first with intent of looking for items to steal," Bloomsburg wrote. "He said he cut his hand clearing glass from the broken window and bled inside the building."

Officers later located Anittila in the 800 block of 20th Street in Lewiston and arrested him on two felony counts of burglary and malicious injury to property. Latimer will also be charged, according to Lewiston Police Chief Budd Hurd, but was not taken into custody because he lacked Anittila's criminal history.

Anittila made his initial appearance by video link from the Nez Perce County jail Friday before Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans. Deputy Prosecutor Jacob Reisenauer requested bond of $10,000 because of the nature of the charges and a failure to appear for court on a different charge last year. Interim public defender Travis Hartshorn argued for Anittila's release, however, noting that a judge eventually quashed his arrest warrant on the failure to appear and his family ties to the community.

Evans granted the prosecution's request for $10,000 bond, but lowered it to $7,500 when Anittila told her he couldn't come up with the 10 percent of the higher amount typically required by bail bonds companies. Evans set a preliminary hearing for May 19.

According to a lengthy catalog in the affidavit, the damage included broken windows and glass throughout the first floor area, urine on the floor, trashed rooms, extensive spray paint of vulgar language and images, a destroyed computer and monitor, papers placed on a chair and lit on fire, and fire extinguisher powder on tables, chairs and the floor.

A display case near the front entrance that holds a statue of Abraham Lincoln was damaged and a bust of John F. Kennedy was stolen from another display case. A room under the west stairwell that was previously the school's DECA store was completely trashed, with a glass display case completely destroyed and other damage, according to the affidavit.

The pair also allegedly stole a set of two-way radios and an Ipod during the incident. Bloomsburg also wrote that surveillance footage from inside the building showed Anittila spray-painting a flag case and the surveillance camera itself.

Hurd said Latimer will be issued a summons to appear before a judge and face the same charges as Anittila. The maximum penalty for burglary is 10 years in prison and a $50,000 fine, and the maximum penalty for malicious injury to property is five years in prison and a $1,000 fine.

