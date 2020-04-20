Hand Sanitizer Industry Assessment 2020-2025 | Key Players are 3M Company, GOJO Industries, Procter & Gamble (P&G), Reckitt Benckiser Group, Unilever Group and Vi-Jon

DUBLIN, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hand Sanitizer Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. It:

Offers sizing and growth prospects of the market for the forecast period 2020-2025.

Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market.

Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain competitive advantage.

The global hand sanitizer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 17% during the period 2019-2025.



One of the main factors contributing to the growth of hand sanitizers is the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19), which has been declared as a global pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO). While a little is known about the virus and its transmissions, health practitioners are recommending frequent hand washing with alcohol-based hand sanitizers as a possible alternative to keep the virus at bay. Hence, the increased recommendations by healthcare practitioners is expected to contribute to market growth.



With the outbreak of the pandemic, several distillers across the globe have started manufacturing ethanol to prepare sanitizers. While the epidemic has significantly accelerated the demand for hand sanitizers around the world, several companies are repurposing their production capabilities, owing to the shortage of hand rub and the introduction of counterfeit and substandard products.

Moreover, the growing awareness toward personal hygiene and the increased prevalence of several viral outbreaks in several geographies have propelled the demand for hand cleaners. Healthcare, hospitality, residential, education, corporates, and government & defense agencies are major end-users witnessing high demand. However, relatively low awareness of such products and less penetration remains the major growth inhibitors in several APAC and Latin American countries.



Market Dynamics



Opportunities & Trends



Increasing Influence of Internet In Shaping End-Users' Purchasing Behavior

Growing Demand for Flavored & Organic Hand Sanitizers

Growth Enablers

Rise in Number of Healthcare-Associated Infections

Growth in Promotional Activities

Growing Health Consciousness Among Consumers

Restraints

Increased Concerns Over Toxicity in Hand Sanitizers

Political Turbulences in Key Markets

Increasing Labor Cost and Cost Trade-Offs

Hand Sanitizer Market: Segmentation



This research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, end-user, distribution, and geography.

The outbreak of COVID-19 caused overpricing of gel-based hand sanitizers across the world. In the US, the price of a liter of hand sanitizer exceeded the price of a gasoline liter in March 2020. Hand sanitizer gel has been available in the market for the longest period, which has increased its acceptance among consumers. These hand cleaners have witnessed a close to 73% spike in the sale since March 2020 in the US alone.

The North American region is expected to record the highest revenue for gel-based disinfectants on account of the outbreak of the coronavirus. The segment is expected to witness growth with key players in the region to follow thought leadership strategies to establish R&D facilities in the region and offshore manufacturing units post-pandemic. Construction, manufacturing, painting, and decoration sectors are the major end-users of liquid-based sanitizers.

As liquid-based disinfectants demonstrate better antimicrobial performance than gel-based counterparts, the segment is expected to witness considerable demand in several segments. Therefore, consumers from painting and oiling activities prefer liquid-based over others. With rising awareness of contagious infections and an increased sense of hygiene at workplaces, workers and employers are maintaining the hygiene by mandating the use of hand disinfectants.



The healthcare sector is expected to generate the maximum revenue by 2025, owing to the outbreak of the COVID-19, which has increased the application. The sector has always been one of the key contributors to the global hand sanitizer market. The high-speed building of new hospitals and healthcare centers is further expected to increase the revenue for the healthcare sector. In March 2020, more than 50 temporary hospitals were built across the world, leading to increased consumption of hand cleaners in the sector.