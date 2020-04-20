New Hand Sanitizer Technology Introduced From Starco Brands, Inc.

Starco Brands' Breathe® Product Line to Launch Powered by Air Continuous Spray Hand Sanitizer.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Starco Brands (STCB), through its consumer brand Breathe® has filed a patent on and has commercialized a hand sanitizer spray technology with a 75% alcohol solution. This is a ever continuous spray clean aerosol hand sanitizer that utilizes compressed air, mostly consisting of nitrogen as its propellant, which comprises approximately 80% of the air we breathe. This continuous spray technology enables the user to sanitize more people faster and more efficiently with zero human to human contact. Numerous people and end user applications will significantly benefit from this innovation, including individuals, households, hospitals and health care facilities, airports and transportation terminals, hotels and institutions.

The product will come in a 1 oz. travel size, 5 oz. and 9.5 oz. spray.

The product is currently being launched nationwide at Dollar General through their distribution footprint of approximately 15,000 stores and will be available online at Breathesanitizer.com. The Company plans to then roll out the product line to other national and online retailers in its distribution network. The Company is also donating an allotment of product to first responders on the front line.

"This incredible technology comes at a time where innovative hand sanitizing solutions are desperately needed," said Ross Sklar, CEO of Starco Brands. "This cutting edge tool allows humanity to be more active and efficient in hand sanitizing by being able to spray faster while covering larger areas with less human contact," continued Sklar.

Starco Brands is known for launching the Breathe® household aerosol cleaning line, the first aerosols ever recognized as the EPA's Safer Choice Partner of the Year.

The company's direct to consumer strategy is key as online shopping sees a tremendous boost during this time. "We are one of the top online resellers globally and are thrilled to partner with Starco Brands at this critical time," said David Wright, a shareholder in Starco brands and CEO of Pattern, a leading online marketing and distribution firm. "Providing this new hand sanitizer spray to our domestic and international customers is a core competency for us and we look forward to supporting this landmark product launch."

Starco Brands is committed to bringing technologies to society that change behavior for the better. This hand sanitizer spray is a step change and improvement over current small dose and self applied sanitizers.

For distribution and donation opportunities please contact sales@breathesanitizer.com.

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands is an innovative branded consumer packaged goods company focused on technological innovation that changes the current landscape for the better. Starco Brands invents cutting edge brands that change our behavior. Starco Brands is a public company for the public and develops products across a variety of categories including: Household Cleaning, Personal Care, OTC, Food, Beverage & Spirits and DIY Hardware. For more information about Starco Brands, please visit www.starcobrands.com.