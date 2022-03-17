Handbags at dawn: Chanel duels South Korean resellers in luxury boom

Heekyong Yang and Silvia Aloisi
·4 min read

By Heekyong Yang and Silvia Aloisi

SEOUL (Reuters) - As COVID curbs cut travel and duty-free shopping, South Koreans are driving a luxury goods boom at home that has left Chanel barring nearly a third of would-be shoppers to stop bulk buyers snagging $10,000 bags for resale with markups of 20% or more.

The storied French fashion and luxury company told Reuters it has seen traffic to its boutiques in South Korea skid since it began screening for customers it believed might be stocking up purely to flip to others in the resale market.

"We were able to identify them (bulk buyers) after having analysed their buying patterns. Since this policy was implemented, the traffic in our boutiques has decreased by 30%," Chanel told Reuters in a statement. It didn't disclose exactly how it deemed those customers to be potential bulk buyers, and the privately owned business doesn't disclose sales numbers by country.

Chanel's strategy, implemented since July last year, came as global demand for luxury goods was picking up after the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. South Korea is the world's seventh-biggest luxury goods market according to Euromonitor, and the research firm estimates it was one of only two of the top seven markets by revenue - the other being China - to see sales grow last year from 2019 levels.

Supply at brands like Chanel, though, is tightly controlled, preserving exclusivity and boosting appeal with no online shopping option beyond cosmetics, perfumes and some small accessories. Such is the appetite in downtown Seoul that long queues form before dawn outside department stores as shoppers brace for what's known as an 'open run' - a sprint to Chanel's doors at opening time.

"I arrived ... at 5.30 a.m. for an open run and I was notified that there were more than 30 people in front of me," a shopper told Reuters in front of a Chanel boutique in Seoul. Speaking on condition of anonymity because of privacy concerns, he said by the time he entered the store - nearly 10 hours later - the item he wanted was sold out.

Reflecting such red-hot demand in the resale market, a Chanel medium classic flap bag was sold at 13.5 million won ($11,031) - 20% more than its standard retail price - in January on KREAM, a platform offering everything from sneakers to tech and luxury goods that is an affiliate of tech giant Naver Corp.

KREAM, an acronym for 'Kicks Rule Everything Around Me', was launched in 2020. It told Reuters its monthly transactions exceeded 100 billion won in December, and said South Korea's resale market is worth more than 1 trillion won - nearly $820 million - even at the most conservative estimates.

'QUEUE MANAGEMENT'

While resale platforms like KREAM offer a range of brands, Chanel, like Swiss watchmaker Rolex, is a particularly sought-after brand because of its status among couples in South Korea as one of the most popular wedding gifts, and frequent price increases of its most iconic handbags.

Chanel increased prices of some handbags, accessories and seasonal ready-to-wear earlier this month in Asia and Europe, including by 5% in South Korea - where prices have just been raised for the fifth time in nine months, according to Chanel Korea.

In tandem with its screening for bulk buyers, Chanel said it has implemented a "queue management system": Clients are asked to give their contact number and reason for visiting the store so that they can be informed via text messages when they will be able to enter the boutique.

Brand experts and consumers are divided on the impact of the new buying pattern on Chanel.

"Consumers are voluntarily doing free ads for Chanel – camping outside (boutiques), doing open runs, posting their experiences on social media," said Lee Eun Hee, a professor of consumer science at Inha University.

"I think all those phenomena have helped Chanel draw younger customers and make a big chunk of money off it."

'LINE STANDERS'

Still, some consumers say long queues and waiting lists have put them off.

"I just gave up buying a Chanel product long ago," said a Seoul resident in her 30s, declining to be named due to privacy concerns.

"It's too difficult to buy one, with some 300 people usually on a waiting list, and by the time it's my turn, there is no product left. This really puts me off and I don't want to be at the centre of this craziness."

Not giving up any time soon are the bulk buyer-resellers.

Speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter, some resellers told Reuters they're hiring "line standers" for a fee of up to $125 a day to stand in queues or enter stores on their behalf.

One reseller in his 30s told Reuters he's been reselling his purchases at usually more than 20% profit - and it can be far more profitable when inventory level is low.

He said he sold a Chanel flap card holder recently on secondhand marketplace app Karrot for nearly 1 million won, 40% above its retail price - five minutes after it went up for sale.

($1 = 1,223.8700 won)

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang in Seoul and Silvia Aloisi in Milan; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Kenneth Maxwell)

Recommended Stories

  • Fonterra Touts Mozzarella-Topped Dumplings to Stoke China Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Fonterra Cooperative Group is trying to boost sales in China with a campaign encouraging people to try mozzarella cheese on dumplings.Most Read from BloombergPowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, More Than 90 InjuredIn a Chilling Threat, Putin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’Ukraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksKremlin Embrace of Neutral-Ukraine Plan Sparks Hope on TalksIt might sound like

  • Past Fed hiking cycles, from sanguine to severe, may say little about this one

    U.S. politicians know high inflation can bring careers in public office to an early end, but it is ultimately up to the unelected officials of the Federal Reserve to control what is considered first and foremost a "monetary phenomenon." With inflation at a 40-year high, war in Europe threatening to push it higher, and consumers feeling the weight of higher gasoline and food prices and, for many, a cut in the purchasing power of their wages, the heat is once again on the Fed. The U.S. central bank's main tool in managing inflation is the federal funds rate, an interest rate that governs short-term loans among financial institutions and forms a sort of bedrock for other types of loans.

  • Shoe Retailer Belle Is Said to Plan $1 Billion Hong Kong IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Belle Fashion Group is targeting to raise about $1 billion in its Hong Kong initial public offering, people familiar with the matter said, five years after private equity firms took China’s biggest women’s footwear retailer private.Most Read from BloombergPowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, More Than 90 InjuredIn a Chilling Threat, Putin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’Ukraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades an

  • Why Nvidia Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    You can probably thank investment bank Cowen for that. Nvidia's incredible shrinking stock price -- down 25% since the start of this year -- gives investors an opportunity to buy one of the strongest plays on the metaverse on the cheap, argues Cowen in a new report covered by StreetInsider.com today. The metaverse today may be a concept in its infancy.

  • Which essential oils should you use?

    With more than 130 essential oil profiles in the market, how do we narrow down to the scents we might need? Here are some of the more common situations when a few drops of essential oils in the diffuser will enhance your enjoyment in the now.

  • Factbox: Global fuel subsidies ramped up to counter energy price spike

    Countries have announced fuel subsidies to cushion consumers from the impact of soaring energy prices after oil skyrocketed last week to 14-year highs. The industry ministry adopted a temporary emergency measure on Jan. 27 to ease wholesale prices and mitigate a sharp rise in the prices of gasoline and other fuel by giving oil distributors a subsidy of 3.4 yen ($0.0287) a litre. Since then the subsidy has risen four times, most recently to the upper limit of 25 yen a litre from Thursday.

  • Hong Kong stocks leap as Alibaba, Tencent, and Meituan rocket over 20% after China pledges to keep markets stable

    Chinese Vice Premier Liu He promised policies that would boost financial markets and spur economic growth.

  • Lithuania says EU should scrap summit with China

    A planned summit between China and the European Union should be canceled until Beijing shows whether it stands with Russia or the West over the conflict in Ukraine, a senior Lithuanian official said on Wednesday. The 27-nation EU, of which Lithuania is a member, has said it plans to hold the top-level, likely virtual, meeting with China on April 1 to diffuse growing tensions between the two sides, but Lithuanian vice foreign minister Mantas Adomenas told Reuters that it was "not the time for normalization." "It is the time to show China that we mean business – that they cannot expect to occupy this ambiguous role, on one hand supporting Russia, on one hand using trading opportunities with the West – European Union, and expect no consequences," he said.

  • Russians are buying so much gold amid the ruble's collapse that the central bank halted its own purchases from banks

    Russians have been left with few places to turn to preserve their wealth as the ruble tumbles and Western companies pull out of the country.

  • N.Korea silent after reported missile explosion over Pyongyang

    More than 24 hours after a missile test reportedly ended in a fiery failure over Pyongyang on Wednesday, North Korea had yet to say anything about the incident. South Korea said a presumed ballistic missile exploded mid-air shortly after it was launched from the international airport near Pyongyang on Wednesday morning. North Korea's government did not immediately comment on the South's report, and state media had made no mention of a test a day later.

  • Dua Lipa Paired Her Bedazzled Corset With Nothing But Underwear for a Marie Antoinette-Inspired Shoot

    She is the queen of sexy dressing, after all.

  • Suri Cruise Is Comfy-Casual in Flared Jeans and Converse Sneakers While Walking Her Dog

    Cruise walks her dog in New York City, wearing a puffer jacket with jeans and blue Converse sneakers.

  • Lori Harvey Delivers Spring Colors in Pink Bralette & Matching Skirt With Yellow Sorel Sneakers

    Lori Harvey was spotted out in Los Angeles in the new Spring 2022 Tranquil Yellow Sorel sneakers.

  • Megan Thee Stallion Keeps It Cute In Chanel Mesh Dress

    Megan Thee Stallion was recently spotted on the scene rocking Chanel from head to toe and her look was everything!

  • Cardi B and Sister Hennessy Carolina Model Versace’s Medusa Mini Bag in 6-Inch Metallic Heels

    Cardi B and sister Hennessy Carolina serve spring style inspiration in matching Versace outfits and platform sandals.

  • Ayesha Curry Models Versatile Sneakers With a Sharp Blazer From Her JustFab Collaboration

    Ayesha Curry unveils her new sneaker collaboration with Justfab.

  • Saweetie Serves ’70s Vibes With Pastel Pink Hair, Psychedelic Prints & Sculptural Heels

    Saweetie debuts new hair with mesh two-piece set and platforms.

  • Lil Kim Eats Up The Gram In A Sparkly Crystal Encrusted Bodysuit

    Lil Kim never misses a beat!

  • Hailey Bieber just shared the most incredible lingerie pics on Instagram

    Hailey Bieber shares lingerie pictures on Instagram for Victoria's Secret, a week after revealing health scare and hospitalisation.

  • Philippine designer fashions gowns out of recycled trash

    STORY: “My name is Leonora Buenviaje, I'm 51-years old and I am a seamstress and fashion designer.”This seamstress turns recycled trash into dressesLocation: Cainta, PhilippinesShe uses a foot-operated sewing machineto stitch and weave different plastics and old rice sacks[Leonora Buenviaje, Philippine seamstress]“These are bubble wraps used as packaging for deliveries and from orders my children made. It can still be used and we can make something from it. This one is a bit wide, we can use this for the top of our black ball gown.”Buenviaje's wedding dresses and gowns sell for up to $50She hopes to organize her own fashion events in the future to inspire others to create clothing out of recycled materials