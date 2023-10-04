Handcuffed man in car crash leads Atlanta police to arrest police impersonator

Atlanta police arrested a police impersonator after they discovered he handcuffed a man.

On September 1, at around 3 a.m., officers responded to Fair Drive SW and Metropolitan Parkway SW to reports of a car accident.

The responding officer noticed that the passenger in one of the vehicles, later identified as Samuel Smith, 47, was handcuffed.

Because Smith appeared to be heavily intoxicated, the officer spoke to his wife, Patricia Smith, 42 (the driver of the vehicle), and learned an “officer” handcuffed her husband while they were at an adult entertainment club nearby.

The officer went to the club to investigate and made contact with Terence Jacks, 49, who was wearing a vest with a “Police” patch, a Department of Homeland Security badge, a radio, and a handgun.

Jacks also had a sedan that was equipped with blue lights and had police decals.

Jacks told the officer he was working as a security guard for the club and had placed Samuel Smith in handcuffs but Smith ran into an SUV and left.

Though Jacks presented officers with what he claimed were Department of Homeland Security credentials, officers investigated and determined he was not a special agent.

Jacks was arrested and charged with impersonating a public officer or employee and taken to the Fulton County Jail.

His law enforcement equipment was also seized.

Patricia Smith was found to be at fault in the accident and was charged with DUI less safe, hit-and-run, reckless driving, and driving on a suspended license.

Samuel Smith had an active warrant out of Fulton County and was taken into custody.

