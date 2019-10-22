Handcuffed attempted murder suspect escapes NYPD car through window before being tackled after shooting

Dramatic video shows a man accused of murder escaping through the back window of a police car before being tackled by police.

The incident happened in the Upper West Side neighbourhood of Manhattan, where police were called after a person was shot.

Officials have said that 27-year-old Joshua Wiley was shot at the location, and taken to the hospital.

A number of people were picked up by police after the shooting, including 28-year-old Raymond Johnson, who was seen in video obtained by ABC 7 escaping the police car in handcuffs.

Mr Johnson then began to run across the street, before several officers tackled him in the middle of the intersection.

The man then struggled with police, before being taken into custody and carried away.

He has been charged with attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest and escape.

The officer who originally tackled Mr Johnson is being treated for a leg injury.

The victim, Mr Wiley, is said to have picked up the gun and fired a shot as well. He is facing two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment.

At least two other men were taken into custody for fighting at the scene.

