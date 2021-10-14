Handcuffed man gets into front seat of Holden police cruiser and flees

Judy Harrison, Bangor Daily News, Maine
·1 min read

Oct. 13—A handcuffed man who maneuvered his way into the front seat of a Holden police cruiser and attempted to flee on Tuesday is facing an array of charges.

Holden police had already arrested Matthew Smullen, 40, of Orland when he briefly stole the cruiser before being re-apprehended, the police department said Wednesday morning on Twitter.

Smullen is charged with theft, escape, drug possession, obstructing government administration, failure to stop for an officer and violating his probation. The theft charge, a Class B crime, is the most serious.

He was not asked to enter pleas to the charges because he has not yet been indicted by a Penobscot County grand jury.

Superior Court Justice Bruce Mallonee set bail on those charges at $10,000 cash. The judge did not set bail on the probation violation charge, filed on March 18, 2020, after Smullen allegedly stopped contacting his probation officer.

A hearing on a motion to revoke his probation will be held on Nov. 18. His next court appearance on the new charges is Dec. 9.

Smullen was on probation for a Class C receiving stolen property conviction out of Penobscot County, according to the Maine Department of Corrections website. He is listed on the website as having "absconded."

Smullen was sentenced in May 2019 to two years in prison with all but 60 days suspended. His probation was not set to expire until May 2023.

If convicted in connection with the incident in Holden, he faces up to 10 year in prison and a fine of up to $20,000 on the most serious charge.

