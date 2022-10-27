Handcuffed man jumps in pond to escape police and doesn’t resurface, Oklahoma cops say

A handcuffed suspect ran away from police, jumping into a pond to avoid capture — but he didn’t resurface, Oklahoma police said.

Tulsa police responded to an alarm at the Shoreline Apartments, on the city’s east side, after 4 a.m. on Oct. 27, the department said in a release.

Officers arrived to find a man, naked, inside the complex’s clubhouse. He had broken in by smashing a window with a brick, and his wet clothing was “strewn about the office,” police said.

The officers put the man in handcuffs, but he was able to escape by kicking open a patio door, then leaping over the railing and into a pond, police said.

The suspect jumped into a pond at the Shoreline Apartments on the east side of Tulsa, police said.

Police “immediately chased after the suspect and jumped into the water trying to rescue him,” according to the release. “They made a valiant effort, but the suspect went under the water and did not resurface.”

Believing he had drowned, the Tulsa Police Dive Team was called in to search the pond. After several hours, crews found the man’s body in 10 feet of water “with little to no visibility,” the release said.

Woman screams for hours trapped overnight in 8-foot hole, Oklahoma officials say

Lifeguards find man dead in water as they open pool for the day, Hawaii police say

Park visitor drowns trying to save remote-control boat in Michigan lagoon, officials say

He jumped on back of a semi in Wichita, then hung on for 130 miles, Oklahoma cops say