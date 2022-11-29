Handcuffed man shoots officer in neck from back of patrol car, CO police say

A handcuffed man shot a Denver police officer in the neck with a hidden firearm while being removed from a patrol car, Colorado cops say.

Other officers at the city jail returned fire, shooting the man several times at 11 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, Chief Ron Thomas said in a news briefing posted to Twitter.

The officer is recovering in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Thomas said. The accused gunman is listed in critical condition. Thomas did not release the man’s name.

Officers had arrested the man after chasing a suspected stolen vehicle, Thomas said. They searched the man and found a handgun and possible narcotics, Thomas said.

The officers took the man to jail and were removing him from the back of the patrol car in a parking structure, Thomas said

“He somehow was able to access another weapon” and fired one shot, striking an officer in the neck, Thomas said.

Police believe the man had another hidden firearm, he said. The officer, a 7-year veteran, is in “very good spirits.”

