Handcuffed man shoots self early Monday, Fayetteville police said

A state investigation is underway in Fayetteville after a man allegedly shot himself while handcuffed early Monday, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened after officers were called to the 6900 block of Cliffdale Road at 11:30 p.m. Sunday on a shots-fired report generated by the city's newly installed gunshot detection system, Shotspotter.

During the investigation, according to the release and archived audio of the police dispatch, officers found a firearm on a man they detained in the Dollar General parking lot.

The release said that because the individual is prohibited from possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, he was handcuffed, but that during a second search, he "was able to reach for a second firearm concealed in his pants pocket and shot himself."

The individual, whose name was not released, was in stable condition in a hospital, the release said Monday morning.

The State Bureau of Investigating is conducting a probe into the matter because the shooting happened while the man was in police custody, the release said.

The officers involved in the arrest, and whose names were also not released, will be placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation. The release noted that the move to administrative duty is standard procedure.

The Police Department’s Internal Affairs Unit will also conduct an investigation "to ensure all departmental policies and procedures were adhered to during the incident," the release said.

