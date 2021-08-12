Handcuffed Oklahoma man escapes arrest on stolen ATV, leads police on high-speed chase

An Oklahoma man being arrested on Tuesday managed to escape police and steal an ATV before leading officers on a high-speed chase through multiple counties while still handcuffed, authorities said.

Police in Edmond spotted the fleeing suspect on the ATV speeding past a stop sign in Edmond and cutting through parking lots to the train tracks on the other side, the Edmond Police Department told Fox News via email. Edmond is located just north of Oklahoma City.

A second officer spotted the man run another stop sign and speed past businesses in the area, police said. The suspect cut through fields and wooded areas before entering the jurisdiction of the Oklahoma City Police Department. After several miles, he drove the ATV back into Edmond.

As officers pursued the suspect, they learned he had just escaped arrest from the Jones Police Department and was riding a stolen ATV while still handcuffed.

The chase continued into Logan County, where police forced the suspect to wipe out in a pool of muddy water along a dirt road. The suspect then surrendered to the police without further incident.

"Get on the ground! Stick your hands straight out in front of you," police can be heard saying on body camera footage.

Police identified the suspect as Lucas Strider.

Strider was initially being taken into custody on suspicion of stealing copper wire and catalytic converters, Jones police told local news station KFOR-TV. As Strider was being transported to the Oklahoma County Detention Center, he managed to open the door of the patrol unit and escape into the nearby woods.

He then reached a nearby home, where he stole an ATV that reached speeds of up to 70 mph during the chase, according to the station, which had a chopper follow part of the pursuit from the air.

Strider was additionally charged with felony eluding in Edmond, Edmond police said.