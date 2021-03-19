A handcuffed spring breaker just tried to escape from a police car. See how far he got

Madeleine Marr
·2 min read

Spring break isn’t just out of control in Miami Beach.

In Clearwater, things got a little crazy Wednesday when a handcuffed suspect managed to escape a police car. In shaky video captured by an onlooker with the TikTok handle @nameone_better, you can see how the wild scene plays out.

The 20-second clip posted the following day has since made the rounds on social media. It starts with a group of partyers surrounding a Clearwater patrol SUV on the sand. As the officers’ backs are turned, a kid with a gray shirt slyly opens the car’s back door.

Someone yells, “Ohhh! He’s coming out!”

Suddenly, a young man wearing just blue swim trunks hops out of the police vehicle with handcuffs behind his back, then takes off running. The crowd cheers and runs to follow him.

A woman off camera laughs. “Oh my God!”

The wannabe escape artist didn’t get far.

According to police, the suspect, later identified as Dominic Glass, 18, was caught within minutes.

The Land O’Lakes teen was successfully arrested and apparently did not bolt from the cop car a second time.

“You may have seen the video,” read the police department’s tweet. “Here’s the handcuffed suspect who tried to flee from police on the beach.”

Glass was charged with with escape, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer without violence. According to Pinellas County court records, the defendant had been engaged in a “physical altercation” with another beachgoer, which is why he was being placed under arrest in the first place.

Glass’ accomplice got hauled off to jail, too.

Adam Asad, 18, was the one seen opening the door to the cruiser to allow Glass to make his brash getaway. The Oldsmar teen faces charges of aiding prisoner escape and resisting arrest without violence.

“He bragged he was going to be famous for his actions,” said the Clearwater agency’s tweet of Asad. “Now he’s been taken to jail.”

