Handful of indictments in Boyd

Feb. 11—CATLETTSBURG — The Boyd County grand jury had a light load Monday, issuing indictments in only four cases.

Three of the cases are listed below — the fourth, a second-degree manslaughter charge — warranted its own story.

An indictment is merely a formal accusation and should not be misconstrued to indicate guilt. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The following people were indicted by the grand jury:

—Pamela R. Castle, 24, and Jesse L. Walker, 22, both of Ironton, were indicted as co-defendants in a shoplifting case. Castle was indicted on a sole count of third-degree burglary, while Walker was indicted on one count of shoplifting, one count of simple possession of marijuana and one count of first-offense simple possession of meth.

—Tammy A. Stone, 49, of Lucasville, was indicted on a sole count of third-degree burglary.

—Nickolas R. Lambert, 22, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-offense simple possession of cocaine, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of public intoxication.

