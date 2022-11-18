Handful of indictments in Boyd County

Nov. 18—CATLETTSBURG — Drug cases made up the bulk of the indictments issued this week by a Boyd County grand jury.

From trafficking to contraband, the grand jury had its share of drug cases to take up prior to Thanksgiving week.

A grand jury is a group of citizens called together to determine the probable cause of a felony. Once a grand jury has made that determination, it issues an indictment, a formal accusation of charges.

Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The following people were indicted this week in Boyd County:

—Jason A. Hunt, 42, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-offense trafficking in 2 or more grams of meth.

—Wilburn L. Pauley, 59, of South Point, was indicted on one count of first-degree promotion of contraband.

—Jessica M. McClanahan, 31, of Sissonville, was indicted on one count of simple possession of heroin, one count of simple possession of a third-degree substance, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of first-offense DUI.

—Skylor Blay, 32, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-degree promotion of contraband.

—Jennifer A. Pennington, 39, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-degree fleeing and evading police.

—Lashawna Phillips, 21, of Olmstead Falls, Ohio, and Travon Gales, 27, of Ashland, were indicted as co-defendants on a sole count of count of first-degree promotion of contraband.

—Kenneth Salyers, 39, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of simple possession of meth and one count of simple possession of a third-degree substance.

—Dominique Kynard, 31, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of first-degree promotion of contraband.

—Owen C. Wilson, 19, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of second-offense DUI, one count of third-degree assault of a police officer, one count of open container and one count of shoplifting.

—Allen Rhodes, 46, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of first-degree promotion of contraband.

—Matthew A. Toller, 40, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-offense DUI, trafficking a first-degree substance greater than 10 dosage units and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

