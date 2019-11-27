A handful of recent discoveries has transformed our understanding of Earth-like planets in the galaxy. Here's why Earths might be common.

NOAA/NASA





A growing body of research indicates that there are likely billion of Earth-like planets that we haven't yet discovered.

That's good news for astronomers seeking alien life. Since Earth is our only example of a life-bearing world, scientists try to pinpoint planets like ours when they search for life elsewhere.

That's what NASA's Kepler space telescope set out to do. Kepler scanned the skies from 2009 to 2018, and it found over 4,000 planets outside our solar system. A dozen or so of these planets seem like prime real estate for life.

Here's why scientists are starting to think planets like Earth might be common.

When astronomers peer across the cosmos for potential outposts of alien life, they look for planets like Earth.

That means a rocky planet that's roughly the size of Earth. Scientists haven't exactly defined this size range, since they don't yet know how big rocky planets can be.







To be Earth-like, these planets also have to orbit in the "habitable zone" of their stars — the range of distances where the planet could host liquid water on its surface.

A handful of recent discoveries shows that Earths could be common in the universe.