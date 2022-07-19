Breaking down the handful of teams that will compete for the College Football Playoff

Associated Press

A California woman who was fatally mauled by a grizzly bear in western Montana last summer was the victim of a rare predatory attack by a bear that had learned to seek out human food and was likely attracted scents near her tent and others left behind from recent Independence Day picnics, wildlife officials said. Leah Davis Lokan, 65, of Chico, was pulled out of her tent and mauled in the pre-dawn hours of July 6, 2021 in the small town of Ovando, along the banks of the Blackfoot River, made famous by the movie “A River Runs Through It.” About an hour before the mauling, the bear had approached the tents of Lokan and a Texas couple who were camping behind a museum.