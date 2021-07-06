Handgun, ammunition stolen from vehicle in Stewartville

Emily Cutts, Post-Bulletin, Rochester, Minn.
·1 min read

Jul. 6—STEWARTVILLE — A revolver was reported stolen Monday out of an unlocked vehicle in Stewartville.

Olmsted County Sheriff's deputies were called about 12:40 p.m. Monday, July 5, to a residence in the 1100 block of Petersen Court Northwest in Stewartville for a report of vehicle tampering.

A 67-year-old man reported that he had left his Taurus 856 .38 special revolver and two boxes of ammunition inside a safe in his vehicle's center console. The vehicle was left unlocked. It is believed the blued revolver with black grips and a painted red dot front sight was stolen sometime overnight.

The incident is under investigation.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Buffalo Grove woman critically injured in Dan Ryan shooting: ISP

    A Buffalo Grove woman was critically injured in a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway Friday night, Illinois State Police said.

  • WHO recommends Roche, Sanofi drugs for COVID-19 to cut death risk

    The World Health Organization on Tuesday recommended using arthritis drugs Actemra from Roche and Kevzara from Sanofi with corticosteroids for COVID-19 patients after data from some 11,000 patients showed they cut the risk of death. A WHO group evaluating therapies concluded treating severe and critical COVID patients with these so-called interleukin-6 antagonists that block inflammation "reduces the risk of death and the need for mechanical ventilation". According to the WHO analysis, the risk of dying within 28 days for patients getting one of the arthritis drugs with corticosteroids such as dexamethasone is 21%, compared with an assumed 25% risk among those who got standard care.

  • Large crowds bring July 4 chaos to Loop; 2 officers injured

    Chicago police said they responded to several large groups gathering throughout downtown Sunday night, with at least two police officers injured.

  • New Jersey man arrested after calling Black neighbor the n-word, ‘monkey’

    In his tirade, Edward Cagney Mathews gave his address and challenged, “Come see me.” Police in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey arrested a man who went on a six-minute racist tirade Friday against his neighbors, an interaction caught on camera that led to a community showdown on Monday.

  • Rittenhouse attorney wants to show victim was sex offender

    Kyle Rittenhouse's attorney wants a judge to allow him to argue that one of the men his client fatally shot during a Wisconsin protest was a sex offender, saying it supports a defense theory that he attacked Rittenhouse and intended to take his gun because he couldn't legally possess one. Mark Richards maintained in court filings Thursday that Joseph Rosenbaum was convicted of having sex with a minor in Arizona in 2002 and was prohibited from possessing firearms. Rosenbaum started the altercation with Rittenhouse in hopes of making off with his assault-style rifle, which only bolsters Rittenhouse’s self-defense argument, Richards wrote.

  • Three Asian Students Brutally Attacked by ‘Gang’ of Teens in Australia

    Police in Queensland, Australia are investigating a vicious attack by a group of teens against a trio of Asian students late last month. The incident, which was caught on video, reportedly occurred outside a shopping center in Inala, a suburb in the city of Brisbane, on June 27. One of the attackers is believed to have filmed the scene.

  • Two missing sisters. One bizarre note. For 20 years, a family has asked: Where are our girls?

    In 2001, Tionda and Diamond Bradley left a note and disappeared from their Chicago home. For two decades, their family has fought for answers.

  • Parris Island graduate who saved woman from attack in Savannah motel receives medal

    The Marine is now stationed in Hawaii.

  • 2 women arrested after stealing French bulldog puppy worth $10,000 from pet store

    Two women have been arrested for allegedly stealing a 14-week-old French bulldog puppy worth thousands of dollars from a Texas pet store. Local police received a call from the pet store saying that two women had just run out of the establishment with a puppy, according to a report from ABC News’ Houston station KTRK.

  • Driver knocks woman off bike and gets shot by another bicyclist

    Police said the driver had no right to tell the bicyclists that they could not ride around in the neighborhood.

  • 18-year-old launches firework mortar at hovering police helicopter, Tennessee cops say

    The helicopter was flying over a parking lot as part of a “street racing initiative,” police say.

  • Police: 2 neighbors reported white man for racist harassment

    A white man who called multiple neighbors racist slurs and claimed he forced other Black residents to move, has been charged with harassment and disorderly conduct, according to local police. A warrant dated Monday and other charging documents show at least two neighbors called police to report Edward C. Mathews, 45, on Friday for harassing them in a Mount Laurel neighborhood. A Black woman in the neighborhood called police on Friday saying Mathews was harassing her, approaching her front door and shouting racial slurs, according to prosecutors.

  • Lawsuit: Man who sparked treasure hunt retrieved own loot

    A French treasure hunter has sued the estate of a Santa Fe, New Mexico, antiquities dealer who sparked a yearslong search across the American West by hiding a chest filled with gold, coins and other valuables. Bruno Raphoz is seeking $10 million in a complaint filed last week in U.S. District Court in New Mexico. The lawsuit comes a year after another man found the treasure in Wyoming, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.

  • 61 arrested after Chicago crowd hurls fireworks at officers and dances on police cars

    Dozens of arrests were made in downtown Chicago on the Fourth of July after a crowd of young adults and juveniles launched fireworks at officers and danced on police cruisers.

  • Five people shot, three killed during Fourth of July block party in Dallas

    No suspects in the homicides have been identified, police said.

  • HPD gives update on police officer shot in Kingwood

    Officers were wanting to take a statement from a man accused of spitting at a woman during a dispute, when he opened fire, HPD says.

  • At least 140 people died in shootings across the US over Fourth of July weekend

    The return of mass shootings in America was felt over the Fourth of July weekend, as cities from Illinois to Texas were gripped by gun violence.

  • El Chapo's former safe house to be raffled off in Mexico

    The house was the scene of one of the drug lord's dramatic escapes from Mexican security forces.

  • Interpol seeks arrest of son of Mali ex-president

    Interpol issued an international arrest warrant Monday for Karim Keita, a son of Mali's former president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, over the 2016 disappearance of an investigative journalist, legal sources said.

  • Shares in Hong Kong's Vitasoy plunge after memo prompts boycott calls in China

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares of Hong Kong beverage maker Vitasoy tumbled 12% on Monday after a worker sent around a memo offering condolences to the family of a colleague who stabbed a Hong Kong policeman, prompting social media users in China to call for a boycott of the company. Vitasoy said in a statement on social media platform Weibo on Saturday that a staff member had circulated an internal memo that was widely shared online, describing it as "extremely inappropriate" and without authorisation. The employee's memo offered condolences to the family of a 50-year-old Vitasoy worker who had stabbed a police officer, 28, and then killed himself on Thursday, the anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule.