Handgun, ammunition stolen from vehicle in Stewartville

Jul. 6—STEWARTVILLE — A revolver was reported stolen Monday out of an unlocked vehicle in Stewartville.

Olmsted County Sheriff's deputies were called about 12:40 p.m. Monday, July 5, to a residence in the 1100 block of Petersen Court Northwest in Stewartville for a report of vehicle tampering.

A 67-year-old man reported that he had left his Taurus 856 .38 special revolver and two boxes of ammunition inside a safe in his vehicle's center console. The vehicle was left unlocked. It is believed the blued revolver with black grips and a painted red dot front sight was stolen sometime overnight.

The incident is under investigation.