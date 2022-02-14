Handgun fired as 2 teens played with weapon on North Texas porch; 1 died, other charged

A 15-year-old boy faces a delinquent-conduct manslaughter charge after his friend was shot to death while the two played with a handgun, Garland police said Monday.

Garland detectives are still trying to determine where the juvenile obtained the gun.

The 15-year-old was taken into custody Friday, but he is not being identified because he is a juvenile, Garland police said.

His 15-year-old friend died Wednesday, a day after the shooting. Authorities have not released the name of the victim.

The suspect told Garland police that he and his friend were playing with the gun when he accidentally shot his friend.

Garland police responded to a shooting call about 1 p.m. on Feb. 8 in the 300 block of East Vista Drive.

Officers arrived and found a 15-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

Family members told authorities that the victim had been outside on a front porch with a friend when they heard a gunshot. The victim was found on the porch and his friend had left the scene.

Garland police said the shooting was a tragic situation where two teenagers were playing with a gun, and one accidentally took the life of another. Communication and education are key when it comes to gun safety, authorities said.

If anyone has a gun at their home and would like a gun lock, the Garland Police Department can provide them at no cost.

For more information on how to get a free gun lock, visit garlandpolice.com.