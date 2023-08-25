Handgun found inside kindergartener's backpack at elementary school in Cicero
The gun was found in the kindergartener's backpack during morning procedures at Columbus West Elementary School, located in the 5400 block of West 31st Street.
The gun was found in the kindergartener's backpack during morning procedures at Columbus West Elementary School, located in the 5400 block of West 31st Street.
If you ever connect to public Wi-Fi networks, you should absolutely be using a VPN. Tech expert Rick Broida picks the best.
Rite Aid is reportedly preparing to file for bankruptcy as opioid litigation hangs over the pharmacy chain.
I've curbed my near-daily trips to Starbucks — and saved a ton of cash. Grab this gizmo while it's over 40% off.
'The wrinkles in my face are not nearly as pronounced upon waking,' said a fan of these silk pillowcases.
Naturally, fake mugshots circulated social media before the real thing was even released -- and perhaps due to their less rigorous fact-checking standards, pop culture news accounts like Pop Base beat legacy news outlets to the punch, circulating the now ubiquitous mugshot. It didn’t matter what Trump’s mugshot would look like.
Nikon, Coach, Yamaha, Schwinn: A comprehensive guide to what they really want — and what they didn't know they needed.
Gen Z creators have found their latest obsession: collecting CDs. The post Gen Z-ers are showing off their extensive CD collections on TikTok: ‘i have spotify premium and still love collecting cds’ appeared first on In The Know.
There's a notable change in the CDC recommendations for people who have egg allergies.
Free your precious memories from the confines of your phone!
From comfy sneakers to anti-aging skin care, these are the scores I’m adding to my cart this weekend.
Beat the holiday rush with a Dyson stick vacuum for $200 off, a 43" smart TV for under $200 and lots of other discounted goodies.
"It is just the most freeing thing because now I have such a profound love for my entire body because I found the love for my tummy as well." The post Midsize model gets candid about loving her tummy: ‘I truly believe in fighting shame with vulnerability’ appeared first on In The Know.
Save over 70% on Apple, Henckels, Cuisinart, Henckels, Crocs and more.
Thanks to its wireless, non-digging design, it's 'racked' up over 14,000 fans.
Get the rundown on peptide injections, and how to mimic the same results from your beauty routine.
Spain midfielder Jenni Hermoso said the kiss from Luis Rubiales was not consensual.
We've picked the best meal delivery service for every taste and budget.
Accessory maker GuliKit has created a dock for Steam Deck, Nintendo switch ROG Ally and similar handheld devices that looks like a Super Nintendo. It should be available next month.
Chicago sued the Korean automakers, hoping to force action on what has become a growing vehicle theft issue in the city.
Experts weigh in on the dangers of heat waves, and things that'll help you stay safe and cool.