Handgun found in student's backpack, no known threats

Mar. 9—Limestone County Schools reports that a handgun was found in student's backpack on Thursday, March 9 at East Limestone High School.

The school system said there were no known threats at the school and safety protocol was followed without disruption in the day.

The SRO at the school took the student into custody and transported them to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, according to school system.

"The Student Code of Conduct will be enforced and safety is and will continue to be a high priority in Limestone County Schools," said Limestone County Schools in a press release.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office said an arrest has been made. They could not comment further on the investigation but said the charge was for Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Pistol.

Ala. Code 1975, § 13A-11-72 states the following:

(a) No person who has been convicted in this state or elsewhere of committing or attempting to commit a crime of violence, misdemeanor offense of domestic violence, violent offense as listed in Section 12-25-32(15), anyone who is subject to a valid protection order for domestic abuse, or anyone of unsound mind shall own a firearm or have one in his or her possession or under his or her control.

(b) No person who is a minor, except under the circumstances provided in this section, a drug addict, or an habitual drunkard shall own a pistol or have one in his or her possession or under his or her control.

(c) Subject to the exceptions provided by Section 13A-11-74, no person shall knowingly with intent to do bodily harm carry or possess a deadly weapon on the premises of a public school.

(d) Possession of a deadly weapon with the intent to do bodily harm on the premises of a public school in violation of subsection (c) of this section is a Class C felony.

Multiple exceptions are listed. To view the full code visit: https://law.justia.com/codes/alabama/2022/title-13a/chapter-11/article-3/division-2/section-13a-11-72/