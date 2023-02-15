Handgun, knife found in car at Johnston County school after student acts ‘abnormally’

An unloaded gun, a knife and ammunition were seized from the vehicle of a student’s car parked on the campus of Cleveland High School Wednesday afternoon.

Johnston County Sheriff’s deputies and a school resource officer responded to a call about what was described as a “disturbance” in the school’s office. The Sheriff’s Office said it involved 18-year-old Juelle Amos Thomas, who was “acting abnormally,” according to a news release.

Officers searched Thomas’ vehicle and found an unloaded 9mm handgun with ammunition, a fixed blade knife and drug paraphernalia, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Thomas was arrested and charged with having a gun on educational property, which is a felony. He’s also charged with a misdemeanor for having a weapon on educational property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was jailed with a $11,000 bond.

Authorities did not provide further details.