Handgun, knife found in car at Johnston County school after student acts ‘abnormally’
An unloaded gun, a knife and ammunition were seized from the vehicle of a student’s car parked on the campus of Cleveland High School Wednesday afternoon.
Johnston County Sheriff’s deputies and a school resource officer responded to a call about what was described as a “disturbance” in the school’s office. The Sheriff’s Office said it involved 18-year-old Juelle Amos Thomas, who was “acting abnormally,” according to a news release.
Officers searched Thomas’ vehicle and found an unloaded 9mm handgun with ammunition, a fixed blade knife and drug paraphernalia, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Thomas was arrested and charged with having a gun on educational property, which is a felony. He’s also charged with a misdemeanor for having a weapon on educational property and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was jailed with a $11,000 bond.
Authorities did not provide further details.