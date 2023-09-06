Handgun lost on Fresno City College campus by officer during chase recovered

A gun lost by a Fresno City College police officer during a foot pursuit on the campus in mid-August has been recovered by a Fresno County Sheriff’s sergeant, FCC officials reported Tuesday.

The loaded Smith & Wesson 9 mm pistol went missing on Aug. 16, when the the FCC officer took a fall while chasing a suspect near the campus parking structure. He had been assisting Fresno police chase several teenagers in a stolen car when the teens crashed near campus.

After the campus sergeant fell, he resumed the chase. Moments later, he realized his service weapon had fallen off of his belt when some equipment broke, likely in the fall, officials initially reported.

Police combed the area, but the weapon was not recovered. Campus police entered the gun into a California law enforcement database so other police agencies would be aware of it.

The sheriff’s sergeant who recovered the weapon is a member of the Help Eliminate Auto Theft Team.

FCC President Robert Pimentel said the gun was returned to the FCC officer and appeared to be in working condition, no missing ammunition.