Handgun reported stolen and other reports

Jan. 19—A 9 mm Smith and Wesson M&P9 was reported stolen at 10:14 a.m. Thursday in Albert Lea. The theft occurred sometime in the last month.

1 turns self in on warrant

Brilayne Johnelle Garcia, 24, turned herself in on a local warrant at 3:21 a.m. Thursday at 411 S. Broadway.

Hit-and-run crashes reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 9:06 a.m. Thursday at 1204 Southview Lane.

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 1:14 p.m. Thursday at 109 S. Fifth Ave. The incident reportedly happened within the last day or two.

Juvenile cited for e-cigarette

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 1:19 p.m. Thursday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

One arrested for driving after cancellation

Police arrested Jorge Luis Acosta Valdes, 58, for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety after a traffic stop at 8:05 p.m. Thursday at 909 Janson St.