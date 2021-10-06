Handgun, sans serial number, found in Garfield Twp. culvert

Oct. 6—TRAVERSE CITY — A DTE Energy worker called law enforcement Tuesday to report he found a handgun in a Garfield Township culvert, officials said.

A Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office deputy went to the unspecified location and recovered a .22 caliber revolver with the serial number removed, officials said.

The deputy photographed the handgun and cataloged it into evidence at the Law Enforcement Center on Woodmere Ave., officials said.

Federal law prohibits anyone from possessing or purchasing a handgun with the serial number removed, obliterated or altered.

Officials said the handgun was likely inoperable and it was unknown how long the firearm had been in the culvert, who discarded it or whether it had been used in a crime.