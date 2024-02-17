Handguns, drugs allegedly uncovered during traffic stop in Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A traffic stop in Mt. Juliet led to the discovery of guns, drugs and a woman who was wanted in three different counties, officials said.

The Mt. Juliet Police Department said the incident occurred on Friday, Feb. 16 after officers spotted a vehicle with a registration violation on Mt. Juliet Road near I-40.

During an investigation, authorities learned that the driver — identified as a 33-year-old woman from Nashville — was wanted in Wilson, Davidson and Rutherford counties for probation violation and failure to appear warrants.

In addition to her arrest, officers said her passenger — described as a 22-year-old man from Nashville — was also taken into custody.

Both were in possession of two handguns, cocaine, marijuana and non-prescribed pills, authorities said.

“This stop highlights another example of the proactive work our officers engage in to ensure criminals, whether passing through or visiting Mt. Juliet, are not successful in further criminal activity,” said the Mt. Juliet Police Department in a post made on X — formerly known as Twitter.

Additional information about the suspects and their charges have not been released.

