Handicap accessible doors finally installed at local senior living facility
Call 4 Action is getting results at a local senior living facility. Residents there for months have been complaining about a lack of basic necessities. Many residents who live at Angela’s House on Doat Street in Cheektowaga are living with disabilities. They were stunned to learn earlier this year when they moved in that the facility opened without handicap accessible doors. News 4's Jeff Preval reports. READ MORE HERE: https://trib.al/VaRzg6A