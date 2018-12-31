A University of Colorado student says Southwest wouldn't let her bring her pet fish onboard her flight from California to Denver Friday.

A husband and wife's journey home from Virginia this holiday season experienced some turbulence before they were even able to get on the plane.

Terry Podraza, a disabled man, had to pre-board a Southwest Airlines flight from Reagan National Airport to Omaha on Saturday without his wife Kathy, who is sick with stage-four colon and liver cancer, after a ticket agent wouldn't allow them to board together.

"He told us that me having pre-boarding and being handicapped, that it was against the law for her to board at the same time as me," Terry Podraza told Fox 5 DC.

The agent allegedly scanned Kathy Podraza's ticket by accident at the time. When it was her turn to board, further problems ensued.

"All he had to do is ask me my name and he would have seen that he had already scanned my boarding pass," Kathy Podraza, who is preparing for more chemotherapy, told Fox 5 DC. Once on board - and after crying due to the agent's behavior - a flight attendant gave her a mimosa to calm down, which she appreciated.

"It’s our hope that every journey leaves our Customers feeling they had a great experience and so we’re disheartened to learn that wasn’t the case here," Southwest told USA TODAY in a statement. "Our people are well versed in our published preboarding policies, and they work hard to enforce the integrity of those procedures specifically designed to ensure care and attention to unique travel needs of customers with disabilities."

"We’ve reached back to this customer to learn more about his concerns and experience," the airline added. "If there were any missed opportunities, we’d have those conversations internally."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Handicapped man had to pre-board flight alone without cancer-stricken wife