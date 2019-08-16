Is Handicare Group (STO:HANDI) Using Too Much Debt?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Handicare Group AB (publ) (STO:HANDI) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Handicare Group's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Handicare Group had €104.7m in debt in June 2019; about the same as the year before. On the flip side, it has €29.1m in cash leading to net debt of about €75.6m.

How Strong Is Handicare Group's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Handicare Group had liabilities of €45.0m due within 12 months and liabilities of €138.2m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of €29.1m and €42.3m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by €111.8m.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Handicare Group has a market capitalization of €201.9m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Handicare Group's debt is 3.1 times its EBITDA, and its EBIT cover its interest expense 4.1 times over. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. Even worse, Handicare Group saw its EBIT tank 20% over the last 12 months. If earnings continue to follow that trajectory, paying off that debt load will be harder than convincing us to run a marathon in the rain. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Handicare Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.