To handle the rise in DWI cases, New Hanover turns to a 'backlog court'

New Hanover County establishes a backlog court to handle approximately 75 DWI cases greater than one year old.

New Hanover County is taking additional measures to address a rising number of DWI cases.

In October, a backlog court was established dedicated to handling over 75 DWI (driving while impaired) cases that had been awaiting trial for more than a year.

The court comprises six sessions, spanning two days in October, two days in November, and two days in December. These sessions are held in the Division of Juvenile Justice building in downtown Wilmington.

Ben David, district attorney of New Hanover and Pender counties, attributed the backlog to a multifaceted set of factors, emphasizing a lack of access to local poly-impairment analysis equipment.

Poly-impairment refers to DWI cases where individuals are suspected of having used a combination of substances, including fentanyl, prescription drugs, and cocaine, among others.

"I have heard anecdotally that about one in three cases involve some impairing substance other than alcohol," David said. "That's just a rough estimate."

While law enforcement agencies in New Hanover County have access to blood testing and analysis for alcohol, they do not have local access to analyze cases involving other substances, David said.

"When we suspect poly-impairment, we send (the tests) off to a crime lab in Raleigh," David said, highlighting the challenge posed by the four-hour roundtrip between Wilmington and Raleigh in arranging for an analyst to come testify in New Hanover on a typical court date.

"It becomes logistically very hard to schedule and so that's why we separate them onto their own day where we have a lot more airtime," David said.

David said the established courtroom provides greater access to advanced technology that proves helpful in handling these cases.

"There is technological equipment (in that building) that can allow us to talk directly to lab analysts in Raleigh for many of the blood tests that were run," David said. "So, they can testify remotely."

Another major factor contributing to DWI case age is the retirement of law enforcement officers or transfer of officers to other agencies, David said. Similar difficulties are presented in bringing these officers into court to testify.

"We try to cluster their cases at a time where they can be subpoenaed for a special day," David said.

Samantha Dooies, assistant to the district attorney, said other factors contributing to the backlog of these cases include witness availability and attorney representation issues.

Several individuals with cases scheduled for Nov. 14 had their judgements rescheduled to one of the two later sessions taking place in December.

Despite these requests to move judgement, David remains optimistic that that the court's backlog will be resolved before the year's end.

"We're confident that that we will be able to resolve all of (the cases)," David said. "Most of them are pleading guilty."

The district attorney said that a similar backlog court was established in 2022, indicating that the approximate caseload can be effectively managed within the set timeframe.

"We did this exact same process in front of the exact same judge in the same district courtroom with the same setup," David said. "We were able to do the same approximate load (of cases)."

Judge Joe Buckner, former district court judge for district 15B, presides over the backlogged cases.

David said New Hanover County will continue to prioritize DWI cases awaiting trial, adding that individuals guilty of these crimes should be subject to drug tests, face restricted driving privileges, and other legal consequences in order to ensure the safety of other drivers.

"These are the things we think that justice delayed can be justice denied," David said. "We've had great success in keeping our numbers down in terms of average pending case age because of (the established backlog court)."

