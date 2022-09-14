Handler of K9 who died has resigned from the Boone County Sheriff's Office

Boone County Sgt. Dallas Wingate has resigned about a week after reporting the death of his K9 partner, Bear.

The Boone County Board of Supervisors was expected to accept his resignation at a meeting Wednesday. It would be effective Sept. 8.

Bear's death was reported to Boone County Sheriff Gregg Elsberry on Sept. 2, he told KCCI. Wingate had been placed on administrative leave a few days prior, and the dog was in his possession when he died, the sheriff told the TV station.

Boone County sheriff deputy Dallas Wingate is pictured with his K9 officer Bandit in 2018. Wingate submitted his resignation from the sheriff's office a few days after reporting the death of another K9 partner, Bear.

Elsberry told the Ames Tribune he asked the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation to investigate Bear's death. He also asked for a necropsy on Bear, to be done at Iowa State University, in order to determine the cause and manner of death.

"This needs to be done from an outside agency for transparency and thoroughness," Elsberry said.

The sheriff declined to comment further.

DCI spokesperson Mitch Mortvedt also declined to comment, citing an active investigation.

Wingate and another K9 partner, Bandit, were instrumental in locating the suspect and convicted killer in the death of Iowa State University golfer Celia Barquin Arozamena in 2018.

