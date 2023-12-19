Handmade pierogi are a Polish Christmas tradition
Pierogi are popular in Northeast Ohio year-round, but they're the centerpiece of Christmas dinner.
Pierogi are popular in Northeast Ohio year-round, but they're the centerpiece of Christmas dinner.
While prices for most goods and services aren’t deflating as they are for turkeys, the inflation rates have certainly eased. And, importantly, concerns about prices are receding.
The biggest news stories this morning: A new picture of Uranus looks like a sci-fi portal, An electric car completed the world’s first-ever drive from the North to the South Pole, Apple pauses Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 sales.
The US stock market has had a great year, fueled by megacap tech stocks. For many professional investors, however, this one-sided trade has created a headache trying to keep up.
Salesforce has announced plans to acquire Spiff, a platform that automates commission management for sales teams. Founded in 2017, Spiff serves up a low-code interface designed to make it easy for businesses to create a sales compensation plan that automatically updates based on personnel meeting their pre-agreed targets. With native integrations for the common enterprise CRM and ERP systems, Spiff says it can handle the most intricate commission structures, including whatever conditions may be in place to trigger payments, while sales representatives can see what commission they're due in real-time.
UCLA's second matchup of the season against a future conference foe culminated in an approximation of what the Bruins will do in the Big Ten next season with multiple in-season trips across the country to the East Coast and Midwest.
The Fed is in a much different place than it was when 2023 began, as its inflation-fighting campaign nears an end. The tricky question of when rate cuts begin will likely define 2024.
Black founders in the UK are also seeing the impact of venture’s winter year. Black founders in the United Kingdom raised only 0.95% of all venture investment allocated in the country so far this year (or just $165 million out of around $17.3 billion), according to a new report by Extend Ventures. There’s clearly been a consistent decline since 2020, the year George Floyd was murdered, spurring global support and pressure to support the Black community.
From beauty products to a toasty-warm beanie to travel accessories, we’ve rounded up the best affordable finds that will still arrive in time for Christmas.
Peyton Manning figured if the tush push is good for the Eagles, it would be good for the Cherry Creek Bruins too.
Snag the best in tech, beauty, home and more for just $25 or less.
Also on deck: Lego on markdown, genuine white gold jewelry for over $100 off, wireless over-ear headphones for 85% off and so much more.
Apple's most popular earbuds are now more affordable. Get all the noise-canceling, bass-booming features you've been looking for.
With another week of the college football offseason underway, the transfer portal is being utilized more and more.
A new survey found that almost half of Gen Xers have done no retirement planning and don't have nearly enough saved.
Safely sip from any body of water with this genius bestselling tool that makes a great stocking stuffer.
Google is giving anyone who has a WiFi-only Stadia controller lying around an additional year to convert it to Bluetooth.
You can never be too prepared when you're away from home — take it from a professional jetsetter.
It’s the calm before the storm of the conference season, when basketball teams are on break for academic finals and those that are playing are putting up blowout scores against lesser opponents.
The Tesla Cybertruck was spotted in Michigan the week before Christmas as the EV truck appears to be making its way to the public.
VF Corporation, the U.S.-based owner of apparel brands including Vans, Supreme and The North Face, has confirmed a cyberattack has impacted the company's ability to fulfill orders ahead of Christmas, one of the biggest retail events of the year. The Denver, Colorado-based corporation said in a filing with federal regulators that the cyberattack, which the company first detected on December 13, saw hackers disrupt the company's operations "by encrypting some IT systems, and stole data from the company, including personal data," implying a ransomware attack. VF Corp. said in its filing that the retail stores it operates globally are open, and that consumers can purchase available merchandise online.