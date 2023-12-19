Handmade pierogi are a Polish Christmas tradition

TechCrunch

Black founders in the UK are also seeing the impact of venture’s winter year. Black founders in the United Kingdom raised only 0.95% of all venture investment allocated in the country so far this year (or just $165 million out of around $17.3 billion), according to a new report by Extend Ventures. There’s clearly been a consistent decline since 2020, the year George Floyd was murdered, spurring global support and pressure to support the Black community.