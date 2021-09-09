Person found dead in Lake Norman after ‘all hands on deck’ search, paramedics say

A person who went missing in Lake Norman has been found dead after an “all hands on deck” search Thursday, Mecklenburg EMS said.

Paramedics at the scene pronounced the person dead, Medic said on its Twitter account. The victim went missing near the 21000 block of Island Forest Drive, the county agency said.

Officials had not released the victim’s identity as of 9:30 p.m.

Cornelius police initially said in a Facebook post that the person went missing as a result of “jet ski crash.” Additional information showed that was not the case, police said.

The investigation has been turned over to North Carolina Wildlife, police said.

NC Wildlife officials did not immediately respond to an Observer request for comment.

No other details have been released.

