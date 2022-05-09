Hands-on fishing festival in Kashmir cleans up spring
Locals in Indian-administered Kashmir celebrate spring festival Rohan Posh with a mass fishing to weed and remove silt from the river.
Locals in Indian-administered Kashmir celebrate spring festival Rohan Posh with a mass fishing to weed and remove silt from the river.
The University of Maryland Baltimore partnered with Maryland first lady Yumi Hogan to host the annual Neighborhood Spring Festival for the west Baltimore community. Saturday's event featured Korean dances performed by cultural dance groups. Hogan said it's a great way to learn about other cultures.
‘I hear Kim and Kylie keep publicly bragging about their fast weight loss’
"He was grabbing me in a way I've never been touched before," Natali Tene, 32, testified in Boston Municipal Court on Monday.
More details of the Baja Dakar Buggy kit car by Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus
There is so much stigma around money. A 2018 Capital Group survey reported that people are more comfortable talking about race, sex, politics and mental illness with their friends than they were...
Six groups of people from Cuba arrived in the Florida Keys over the weekend, according to the U.S. Border Patrol.
Britney Spears shared a peek at her wedding veil as fiancé Sam Asghari teased, "The big day has been set! But nobody will know until the day after"
Roach, a 23-year-old tutor from Toronto, tapped out at 23 wins when she fell a dollar short to Georgia’s Danielle Maurer during Friday night's episode.
The Russian ambassador to Poland, Sergey Andreev, is splattered with a red substance by pro-Ukraine activists in Warsaw as he tries to lay a wreath to mark Victory Day.
New Era Cap CEO Christopher Koch was arraigned on a felony charge Monday after allegedly driving his vehicle toward a man during an argument, forcing him to jump out of the way to avoid being hit. Koch, 61, was released without bail after appearing in City Court on a felony reckless endangerment charge. Koch is accused of arguing with the man in the parking lot of a Buffalo restaurant Saturday evening and intentionally driving toward him when he got out of his vehicle.
Analysts at BlackRock Investment Institute say they are 'nudging down risk on a worsening macro outlook.'
China’s premier has warned its job market faces a “complicated and grim” outlook as the country’s zero-Covid strategy causes trade exports to plunge. Li Keqiang warned of job losses as Beijing and Shanghai tightened curbs on residents as part of efforts to contain the pandemic. He instructed government departments and regional authorities to focus on measures aimed at helping businesses avoid shedding jobs. New figures released by China’s National Bureau of Statistics showed joblessness rose to
The toilet shattered into dozens of charred pieces.
More thunderstorms are possible on the southern Prairies for Mother’s Day. We’re also watching a potential for wintry weather in Alberta, and more rain for Manitoba.
Laffitte, who was fired from Palmetto State Bank earlier this year, required to wear a monitoring device.
Most of us use terms like "coulda, shoulda, woulda" as we detail a dream scenario in which a small investment can make us a millionaire several times over. Let's take a look at the pharmaceutical company's more recent past to see what an initial $10,000 investment a decade ago would shape up to today. In 2012, CEO Bill Weldon had led Johnson & Johnson for ten years but had proven unsuccessful in raising the stock price beyond the mid-$60 range, where it had hovered for most of his tenure.
The remains of a Navy Musician from Chillicothe who died in the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor have been identified.
Gabrielle Union and her too-cute-for-words daughter — mini-me Kaavia James, who she shares with husband Dwyane Wade — are basically two peas in a pod. For starters, Kaavia is already a fashion icon like her mama (as seen in the super sweet video posted to her Instagram account about her anticipation for the 2022 Met […]
These reality-TV child stars came of age surrounded by cameras that captured the good, the bad, and the ugly of growing up.
The price of gas and food continues to increase, and soon it’ll cost you more to buy a car, a house, or use a credit card.