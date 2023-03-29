Hands poking out of insulation in Florida attic belonged to hiding man, cops say

In a scene straight out of a horror movie, two human arms were found reaching out of the insulation in a Florida home’s attic.

They were attached to a very “itchy” burglary suspect, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened Sunday, March 26, at a home in North Fort Myers, about 120 miles south of Tampa.

“Deputies were informed an unknown man entered the residence and never left,” the sheriff office said in a news release. “When deputies entered the home, they heard someone walking in the attic above them and found a five-gallon bucket under an attic access along with insulation debris on the floor.”

Deputies ordered the accused intruder to come down. When that got no response, the sheriff’s office said, they “utilized non-lethal gas to force the suspect from the attic.”

That also failed.

“Deputies along with the K-9 Unit entered the attic and located the suspect ... buried in the insulation with his face against the air duct system to breathe fresh air,” the sheriff’s office said.

“A search of the home also revealed a broken window, appliances in use, and tools scattered throughout the residence.”

The 44-year-old , who lives in Fort Myers, was arrested and ”charged with burglary and resisting an officer,” officials said. Bond was set at $31,500, records show.

Man tells deputies his name is ‘Dog’ and barks during traffic stop, Florida cops say

Boater stops to use restroom in Florida yard — and thousands have seen the video, cops say

Friend couldn’t find teen who fell off jet ski in Florida bay. Rescuers rush to water