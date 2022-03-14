‘My hands started shaking.’ Dad has to turn on truck light to see giant NC lottery win

A man in North Carolina had a funny feeling that he should pick up a lottery ticket during his expedition to buy lemonade.

The nagging feeling ended up winning him $250,000.

Dennis Moore, from Ayden, stopped at the Falling Creek Store in Kinston for a drink and walked out to his truck with a lottery ticket, too, he told lottery officials.

He scratched the $5 20X The Cash scratch-off ticket in his truck and couldn’t believe his eyes as he peered at the numbers, he told lottery officials.

“I had to turn the light on in my truck to make sure I was seeing it right,” Moore told lottery officials. “I was so happy my hands started shaking.”

After taxes, Moore took home $146,402. He told lottery officials that he would use it to buy a new house for himself and his two kids.

“It’s my lucky day,” Moore said. “I still feel like I’m dreaming right now.”

Kinston is about 85 miles southeast of Raleigh.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

