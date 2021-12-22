‘My hands are tied’: Judge sentences Kansas City man to 6 years in prison in 2019 killing

A Kansas City man has been sentenced to six years in prison for the killing of another Kansas City man in 2019.

Jason K. Cook, 24, was sentenced Wednesday in the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Cameron Douglas. Cook was found guilty in October of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action. The jury recommended he serve three years on each count. The judge on Wednesday chose to have the sentences run consecutively.

Douglas’ family previously said they were devastated by the verdict and had hoped for a murder conviction, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said in a news release following October’s verdict. They were also shocked by the recommended sentence.

“My hands are tied,” Jackson County Judge Bryan E. Round said to Douglas’ family before delivering the sentence, the maximum he was allowed. In their victim impact statements, family members expressed anguish that Cook could receive no more than six years.

Cook was initially charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the killing. But a Jackson County jury instead decided to convict Cook of the lesser charge after his defense attorney argued that Cook was acting in self-defense when he fired several shots at Douglas.

The shooting happened Jan. 21, 2019, in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 5300 block of Oak Leaf Drive. Kansas City police responded to the area and found Douglas dead on the front stoop of an apartment building next to eight spent shell casings, according to court records.

The shooter had fled the scene in a Chevrolet Malibu before police arrived. Investigators reviewed surveillance footage that showed an apparent argument between Douglas and another man, later identified as Cook, shortly before the shooting.

A witness told police at the time that Douglas’ hands were in his pockets when the shooting unfolded.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.