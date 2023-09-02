‘His hands were up’: Attorney for football game shooting victim says civil rights violated

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Friday marks one week since a deadly shooting at an Oklahoma County football game.

Earlier this week, police arrested a 15-year-old for the shooting that killed 16-year-old Cordea Carter during the game between Choctaw High School and Del City High School in Choctaw, according to Choctaw Police Chief Kelly Marshall.

A teenage girl was also shot in the chaos, along with 43-year-old Demetrize Carter, who was shot in the chest by an off-duty Del City Police Officer working security at the game.

Carter remains hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his chest.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office said it is currently investigating the shooting by the officer, though officials have not yet discussed the case publicly.

However, in an exclusive interview Friday from the man’s hospital room, an attorney for Mr. Carter said he believes the man was targeted.

“He was breaking up this fight when an officer approached him. He put his hands up and he even said the words, ‘don’t shoot. I’m here to help’,” said Billy Clark, Managing Attorney for The Clark Law Firm, based in Dallas, Texas.

Clark said that’s when Carter was shot in the chest.

The bullet that ripped through his body caused life-altering injuries, including his intestines, pancreatic tail, and his left kidney.

“We’re not even talking about the psychological part [of the recovery] that he’s going to endure,” said Clark.

Officials said the officer who fired the gun perceived a threat, but no other details have been released.

Clark says what happened was a complete violation of Mr. Carter’s civil rights.

“He was trying to do the right thing when he was shot [and] targeted,” Carter said.

“Accidents happen, we get that. But when it involves an officer who has more training than we do with firearms, more training with de-escalation than we do…you don’t shoot at someone that’s not a threat,” he continued, saying the shooting incident was a violation of Carter’s civil rights.

“It’s a complete violation of his civil rights, complete violation of the Fourth Amendment (which protects people from ‘from unreasonable searches and seizures by the government), the Fourteenth Amendment (providing equal protection under the law), his individual rights, his constitutional rights,” he said.

While next steps are still being determined, Clark said the family is focused on recovery.

“[Demetrize] is not in good shape but he’s in good spirits because he does believe in God,” said Clark.

“We’ve got a long road ahead and you best believe we’re going to get justice,” he added.

An investigation into the shootings is ongoing.

Police want to hear from anyone with first-hand information from that night: (405) 769 – 3821.

