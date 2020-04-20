HandsFree Health Patent Filed For Remote Health Technology

HandsFree Health's technology platform supports virtual setup

WAYNE, Pa., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HandsFree Health™, provider of WellBe®, a secure, HIPAA complaint, voice-enabled virtual assistant platform, today announced a patent-pending technology which allows remote setup of the HandsFree Health platform from anywhere in the U.S. at any time while integrating automatic software updates as well. This technology will be applied across the HandsFree Health platform and WellBe, which will be available in the United States this year.

This patent further complements the HIPAA-compliant, proprietary product offerings for the healthcare market which include a voice assistant, mobile applications and wearable devices. The voice assistant market is growing rapidly and by 2021, the number of US voice assistant users will reach 122.7 million, representing 42.2% of US internet users and 36.6% of the US population.1

"While Americans are social distancing, we are struggling with how to help keep loved ones healthy and happy when we cannot be physically near them," said Mike Cardillo, Co-Founder and President, HandsFree Health. "Our technology helps to minimize disruptions to healthcare while also providing the entertainment of a voice assistant to help relieve anxiety, especially among older or isolated populations."

The patent will enable remote universal registration and setup and continuous updates for consumers, employers, and health plans with the HandsFree Health platform. As more employees are working from home and more consumers are staying at home, voice technology can help improve health outcomes in a home environment.

"The home is the "front door" of healthcare and now, more than ever, we need to access health and wellness resources within the home," said Dan Messina, Co-Founder, HandsFree Health. "Reliable information paired with innovative health technology can promote adherence."

Employee Benefit News and Employee Benefit Adviser awarded HandsFree Health with a 2019 Digital Innovator Award for WellBe. HandsFree Health was also featured at Microsoft Build 2019 demonstrating artificial intelligence integration for the healthcare market.

About HandsFree Health™

HandsFree Health™ is committed to creating health and wellness platforms that keep you and your loved ones on track to good health. We make intelligently designed, fully integrated platforms that move quality-conscious health and wellness consumers closer to compliance and optimal health. Individuals love the easy, streamlined support. Employers and healthcare systems value our products' impact on consumer's accountability, compliance, and awareness. HandsFree Health is the parent company for WellBe®. WellBe is the HandsFree Health virtual assistant that connects voice recognition technology with health expertise, keeping your health habits on track.

