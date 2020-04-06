HandsFree Health Provides Voice Technology Direct To Seniors At Home Through BeHomeSafe

WAYNE, Pa., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HandsFree Health™, provider of WellBe®, a secure, HIPAA compliant, voice-enabled virtual health assistant platform, will offer a HIPAA-compliant voice-enabled smart speaker and mobile PERS smart watch direct to seniors to help them access health information in the safety of their own home. Through an agreement with BeHomeSafe, HandsFree Health's WellBe device is the first proprietary platform health technology voice assistant in the suite of products that BeHomeSafe delivers to seniors' homes.

WellBe, HandsFree Health's Voice Assistant Platform More

"We want to help relieve the challenges, especially in older populations, of having to leave their homes to access critical health information and resources," said Dennis Boone, Chief Consumer Marketing and Sales Officer, HandsFree Health. "As Americans are increasingly choosing to age-in-place at home, our technology platform serves multiple functions of health, safety and interaction with loved ones."

Caregiving impacts all ages, with 10 million Millennials alone who are caring for a family member who is ill, has a disability, or needs help with daily activities. Voice technology can improve the lives of caregivers and those they are caring for by providing an easy, reliable connection at any time to their loved one's care. The right technology enables seniors to live more independently while helping to ensure their caregivers know they have access to the health, wellness and entertainment tools they need- all by using the sound of their voice.

"Independence, technology and affordability are all key components to helping seniors maximize their lives and WellBe from HandsFree Health helps support all three," said Marc Cayle, Founder, BeHomeSafe. "We are offering WellBe as part of our in-home offering to make it easier for seniors and their caregivers to stay current with health and medical information and needs."

Among its many features, WellBe can be set up to remind you or your loved ones to take medicine, attend a doctor's appointment, order refills, and to require verbal confirmation that it's been done. Employee Benefit News and Employee Benefit Adviser awarded HandsFree Health with a 2019 Digital Innovator Award for WellBe and WellBe won a 2019 Innovative Product award from PM360 Magazine. HandsFree Health was also featured at Microsoft Build 2019 demonstrating artificial intelligence integration for the healthcare market.

To learn more about HandsFree Health™ consumer solutions click here. For our business solutions click here.

Media contact: media@handsfreehealth.com

Sales contact: contactus@handsfreehealth.com

About HandsFree Health™

HandsFree Health™ is committed to creating health and wellness platforms that keep you and your loved ones on track to good health. We make intelligently designed, fully integrated platforms that move quality-conscious health and wellness consumers closer to compliance and optimal health. Individuals love the easy, streamlined support. Employers and healthcare systems value our products' impact on consumer's accountability, compliance, and awareness. HandsFree Health is the parent company for WellBe®. WellBe is the HandsFree Health virtual assistant that connects voice recognition technology with health expertise, keeping your health habits on track.

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/handsfree-health-provides-voice-technology-direct-to-seniors-at-home-through-behomesafe-301035181.html

SOURCE HandsFree Health