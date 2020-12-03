HandsFree Health's Benefits And Health Support Services For Employers And Health Plans Now Available On Smartphones And Tablets

HandsFree Health's Virtual Assistant Accessible to Members and Employees Wherever They Are Through HFH Go App

WAYNE, Pa., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HandsFree Health™, provider of WellBe®, a secure, HIPAA compliant, voice-enabled virtual health assistant platform, today announced it is launching a new mobile offering called HFH Go (HandsFree Health Go),specifically for employers and health plans. This commercial offering supports employee and plan member engagement with healthcare and benefits information, whenever access is needed.

HFH Go extends the HandsFree Health business platform beyond the WellBe voice technology assistant for the home, with an additional mobile offering that adds greater flexibility and touchpoints to engage employees and health plan members digitally. This offering is available at a competitive price per individual, making this an easy benefit to implement. The remote technology platform provides a complete health and benefits experience from information and reminders to tracking and caregiver alerts. HFH Go is accessible through Android and iOS devices. More information is available for companies here.

"HandsFree Health's digital technology provides companies with flexible options to engage employees and plan members with healthcare and benefits whether they have returned to the office or choose to work remotely," said Mike Cardillo, CEO, HandsFree Health. "As both the healthcare and benefits industries are transforming during the COVID-19 pandemic, we are meeting employer needs in the home, in the workplace or wherever employees and health plan members need support."

WellBe smart speaker and HFH Go mobile application provide easy-to-use voice technology for employees and plan members that helps reduce medical costs and improve quality of care. The platform offering will be available in the first quarter of 2021. Additional enhancements will be added during the year for medical device and smart home connections including blood pressure cuffs, glucose monitors and light and temperature controls.

HandsFree Health's voice technology includes:

Accurate answers to health questions, curated by health care professionals

Personalized health alerts medication and appointment reminders

Blood pressure, glucose, and weight tracking

Alerts for timely and seasonal health events including flu shots

HIPAA compliant to help ensure privacy and security of health information

Caregiver notifications

Media contact: media@handsfreehealth.com

Sales contact: contactus@handsfreehealth.com

About HandsFree Health™

HandsFree Health™ offers a suite of products for consumers and businesses to move individuals closer to compliance and optimal health. HandsFree Health makes intelligently designed, fully integrated health and wellness platforms. HandsFree Health has quickly become the benchmark for voice technology in healthcare. HandsFree Health is the creator of WellBe®, the premier voice enabled virtual health AI assistant platform. WellBe is a secure voice-activated assistant, built on a trusted, HIPAA compliant platform. Products are sold online at HandsFree Health, as well as other online retailers including Walmart.com, Amazon.com, eBay.com, Sears.com, Kmart.com, Alibaba,com, and Newegg.com.

Learn more at handsfreehealth.com, and follow along with @handsfreehealth on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

