Handshake Recognizes KeyBank With Early Talent Award

Citing the importance of hiring young talent, KeyBank has been recognized with a Handshake Early Talent Award. This award identifies an annual short list of employers for best-in-class talent engagement and celebrates the teams that launch careers for Gen Z.

As part of this honor, Handshake considers KeyBank as a program visionary, early talent innovator, an opportunity democratizer, and recruiting trailblazer. “At KeyBank, we understand a great career starts with the people with whom you work and the values you share. Key is honored to be recognized with Handshake's Early Talent Award as a top employer for launching Gen Z's early careers,” said Brian Fishel, Chief Human Resources Officer.

Winners of the Early Talent Awards are evaluated on their early talent recruitment and engagement activity. Companies are rated on several categories, including: Gen Z brand resonance; Engagement; Event participation; and, Relationships. According to Handshake, students cited the following benefits of joining KeyBank:

Networking Opportunities

Managers are Good Mentors

Managers Care About You

An example of how KeyBank creates an inclusive and stronger workplace are the KeyBank Business Networking Groups (KBINGs), company sponsored employee resource groups. Open to all employees, KBINGs harness the knowledge and experience of KeyBank teammates who represent many different dimensions of diversity. KBINGs support diversity, equity and inclusion as well as drive employee engagement and provide members with development opportunities and supportive resources. KeyBank's core values of diversity, equity, and inclusion support an environment where every person has the opportunity to thrive by bringing their authentic self to Key.

ABOUT HANDSHAKE

Handshake is the #1 place to launch a career with no connections, experience, or luck required. Handshake’s community includes 21 million students and young alumni around the world from 1,400 educational institutions, including four-year colleges, community colleges, boot camps, and 290+ minority-serving institutions. The platform connects up-and-coming talent with 650,000+ employers—from Fortune 500 companies like Google, Nike, and Target to thousands of public school districts, healthcare systems, nonprofits, and even sports teams like the LA Dodgers. Handshake is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Denver, New York, and London and teammates working globally.

