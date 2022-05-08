From handshakes to hostilities: How dangerous is the situation in North Korea?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jean Mackenzie - BBC Seoul correspondent
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kim Jong-un
    Kim Jong-un
    General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and 3rd Supreme leader of North Korea
  • Moon Jae-in
    Moon Jae-in
    President of South Korea
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
Kim Jong Un and President Yoon Suk-yeol
Kim Jong Un and President Yoon Suk-yeol

Kim Jong-un is testing North Korea's weapons with renewed urgency, as South Korea prepares to inaugurate a new, hard-line president. After years of stalemate, following failed nuclear talks, tensions on the Korean peninsula are rising.

"I thought about getting an axe, but I decided it would be too difficult to carry, so I settled for a knife."

Sitting in a dimly-lit cocktail bar, late one night, Jenn recounts her detailed escape plan. As a South Korean, living in Seoul, she knew exactly what she would do if the North attacked. First came the weapons, then two motorbikes: one for her, the other for her brother. Their parents would ride on the back. This way they could cross the city's river quickly, before the North Koreans bombed the bridges, and hopefully make it to the coast before the port was destroyed. One evening she and her brother sat and mapped their route, agreeing to tie ribbons to the trees should they be separated.

This was five years ago. At the time, North Korea was furiously testing missiles that could, in theory, deliver nuclear bombs to the United States, and its then President Donald Trump was threatening to respond with "fire and fury". Jenn admits she was more worried than most. But nonetheless, this was the closest many South Koreans felt they had come to war since fighting with North Korea ended almost 70 years ago.

Then something remarkable happened. South Korea's newly-elected president at the time, Moon Jae-in, convinced Mr Trump to meet Kim Jong-un. It was the first time a sitting US president had ever met the leader of North Korea. A flurry of historic summits followed, sparking hope that the North might just agree to give up its nuclear weapons, and the two Koreas would make peace.

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un briefly met at the Korean demilitarized zone (DMZ) - both leaders said they were committed to the &quot;complete denuclearisation&quot; of the Korean peninsula
President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un briefly met at the Korean demilitarized zone (DMZ)

Excitement fizzed as President Moon, the son of North Korean refugees, arrived in the Capital Pyongyang and stepped out into a packed stadium, grasping the hand of his adversary. The audience didn't know what to do, recalls Prof Moon Chung-in, the president's advisor at the time. They had been told this man was their enemy, yet here he was on their soil, proposing peace. Suddenly, the 150,000 North Korean spectators erupted in raucous applause. "It was amazing to watch, it was a very moving moment for me," he says.

The North Korean crowd burst into applause after being addressed by President Moon Jae-in
The North Korean crowd burst into applause after being addressed by President Moon Jae-in

But as President Moon leaves office, the hopes of that year lie in tatters. When a nuclear deal between the United States and North Korea collapsed in 2019, so did talks between the Koreas. There has been a stalemate ever since. Meanwhile North Korea has continued to develop its weapons of mass destruction and is once again testing them with alarming frequency. Only this time, the pandemic and now the war in Ukraine mean the eyes of the world have been focused elsewhere.

Asked if the government failed, Prof Moon Chung-in is defensive. "No, I don't think so! Was there war?" He reasons that for five years the Moon government kept the peace during one of the biggest crises in inter-Korean relations. It also showed what incentives would get North Korea to the negotiating table. The problem, he believes, is that North Korean negotiators returned empty-handed, in what was a great embarrassment for the regime, and almost certainly a punishable offence.

President Moon tried everything he could to coax the North Koreans back to talks, but in doing so he has been accused of appeasing one of the world's most brutal dictators.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (2nd L) and his wife Ri Sol Ju (L) pose with South Korean President Moon Jae-in (2nd R) and his wife Kim Jung-sook (R) on the top of Mount Paektu on September 20, 2018 in Mount Paektu, North Korea. (Photo by Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool/Getty Images)
Kim Jong-un and President Moon Jae-in met three times in 2018

"When I saw those pictures of them with their arms around each other laughing, it sent shivers down my back," remembers Hanna Song, from her office in downtown Seoul. Her organisation, the Database Centre for North Korean Human Rights, has been tracking human rights violations in North Korea for more than two decades. The last few years have not been easy.

Human rights are Kim Jong-un's Achilles' heel, Hanna explains. She says that in an effort to stop the North Korean leader from feeling uncomfortable, President Moon "swept them under the rug".

Hanna Song believes vital evidence of human rights abuses has been lost
Hanna Song believes vital evidence of human rights abuses has been lost

Hanna's organisation interviews North Korean escapees at Hanawon, the resettlement centre where they live for their first three months in the country. Their testimonies play a vital role in documenting human rights abuses. But two years ago, the South Korean government cut off their access to the centre, meaning they could no longer gather their evidence. Then Hanna started hearing from escapees that they were being pressured not to speak publicly about their experiences in North Korea. Some received calls from the local policemen assigned to help them assimilate. "Are you sure it's wise to be doing this?" they asked.

Hanna tried challenging the government over the missing information. "What are you going to do when there is this gap in evidence, just because you wanted to make sure Kim Jong-un wasn't being shamed in front of the international community?" she would ask, to little response.

"What's happening in Ukraine is horrendous," Hanna concludes, "but at least we know."

Frighteningly little is known about the current situation in North Korea. Its self-imposed coronavirus border closure has stopped people, and therefore information, from leaving. What is clear is that Kim Jong-un has continued developing nuclear weapons, in spite of numerous international sanctions designed to stop him from doing so. His weapons are becoming more sophisticated and dangerous. In March, the regime tested its first intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time since the summits of 2018 began, and it flew further and for longer than any of its previously tested missiles.

Kim Jong-un pictured in front of North Korea&#39;s largest known intercontinental ballistic missile
Kim Jong-un pictured in front of North Korea's largest known intercontinental ballistic missile

But the hugs and handshakes are over. South Korea has elected a new, tough-talking President, a former prosecutor with no prior political experience. In a recent interview Yoon Suk-yeol described North Korea as the "main enemy" of the South and has promised to take a hard-line approach to its military escalations.

He will only talk to his neighbour, he has said, if North Korea shows it is serious about denuclearisation. But most experts now agree that North Korea has zero intention of giving up its nuclear weapons. It had reached this conclusion long before the war in Ukraine highlighted the perils of relinquishing such weapons, though this certainly has not helped. This gives Mr Yoon's strategy "zero chance of working" according to Chris Green, a consultant for the International Crisis Group, an organisation working to prevent wars.

South Korea&#39;s incoming conservative President Yoon Suk-yeol is promising to take a hard line on North Korea
South Korea's incoming conservative President Yoon Suk-yeol is promising to take a hard line on North Korea

During his campaign, Mr Yoon went as far as to say he would a launch a pre-emptive strike on North Korea, to destroy its weapons, if there were signs the North was about to mount an attack. This has long been part of South Korea's defence strategy, but it is rarely uttered out loud as it is a sure-fire way to enrage the North - which it did. Last month North Korea paraded its missiles through the streets, in its latest attempted show of strength. Kim Jong-un, dressed in a white military uniform, delivered a blistering warning: any hostile force that threatened North Korea, would "cease to exist". This was interpreted, at least in part, as a warning to the new South Korean president.

The North Korean leader Kim Jong-un hosting a military parade in Pyongyang in April
The North Korean leader Kim Jong-un hosting a military parade in Pyongyang in April

The North has been developing an array of short-range missiles which, for the first time last month, it hinted could be used to carry tactical nukes - the sort which could be used against South Korea in a conventional war. There are now signs it is about to test one of these nuclear bombs.

But Chris Green still believes North Korea's main goal is survival. "If it were to use a nuclear weapon, under any circumstance, it would spell the end of the regime, and North Korea knows that," he explains. Instead, Mr Green predicts an arms race between the North and South, with both building up their arsenal and testing them more frequently. These actions shouldn't lead to war, but they could lead to a miscalculation by either side. That is the biggest danger at the moment, he thinks.

Crouched around a smoking barbeque, down a back alley in Seoul, Lee Geon-il clinks glasses with his friends and they knock back their first soju of the night. "Does it taste sweet yet?" he jokes, referring to the Korean saying that the spirit turns sweet after a hard day or a hard life.

"Anything I drink at this point will be sweet," Lee Si-yeol replies. Typically, South Koreans don't pay much attention to North Korea, comforted by a belief that the United States is its real target. But Si-yeol is also about to start his compulsory military service, and as tension on the peninsula creeps up, he is struggling to shake his fear. "I know I'm unusual, but it does concern me when Kim Jong-un shoots a missile," he says. "I do worry this new hard-line policy we are adopting might provoke some sort of conflict."

Lee Si-yeol (L) and Lee Geon-il (R) enjoy an evening together before starting their compulsory military service
Lee Si-yeol and Lee Geon-il enjoy an evening together before starting their compulsory military service

Lee Geon-il worries too. He didn't use to, he says, but the war in Ukraine has caused him to think the same could happen here. He will be an officer and admits he cannot imagine having to lead his men in an actual war. But he supports the new president. "We need to respond strongly to them saying they will use nuclear weapons, the threat is so close."

As Prof Moon Chung-in stands overlooking the presidential office, he reflects on their failed diplomacy. "The future is bleak," he concludes. "I can't see a breakthrough, not in my lifetime. We missed our opportunity."

Professor Moon Chung-in drinks soju with Kim Jong-un&#39;s sister, Kim Yo-jong, during one of the inter-Korean summits
Prof Moon Chung-in drinks soju with Kim Jong-un's sister, Kim Yo-jong, during one of the inter-Korean summits

There is unease in Seoul about what is coming, as North Korea inevitably tests the limits of the new government and tries to claw its way back up the international agenda. "I am bracing myself," a former South Korean Lieutenant General admitted, in private.

The world might be looking elsewhere, but North Korea is getting harder to ignore.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Azovstal evacuations continue, U.S. intel aided attack on Russian ship

    This live blog is closed.

  • North Korea in new missile launch, say neighbours

    The reported launch comes just days before South Korea's new president takes office.

  • Mediterranean-style estate abuts a preserve

    This Mediterranean-style estate is privately nestled on prestigious Lambert Avenue.

  • Keisers’ Sand Valley adding a fourth golf course, 6-acre putting course

    While Sedge Valley won’t open for another two years, other new amenities at Sand Valley are set to arrive next year.

  • Fed hawks say they’re not so behind the curve combatting inflation

    Two Fed officials said Friday that they have new tool to help avoid a 1970-style inflation debacle. The tool is 'open-mouth policy' or forward guidance.

  • 50 civilians evacuated from Azovstal plant in Mariupol

    STORY: Reuters journalists saw at least two coaches arrive at a camp in the Russian-controlled town of Bezimenne, and evacuees being received by representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross and the United Nations, which have been helping to organise the evacuations from the besieged Azovstal steel complex.The tented reception camp was flying the black-blue-red flag of the self-declared Donetsk People's Republic, whose independence is recognised only by Russia.Ukrainian officials accused Russia of violating a ceasefire aimed at evacuating the scores of civilians still trapped underground in the vast industrial plant, after efforts to rescue them the previous day were thwarted by fighting.Moscow, which calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation", confirmed on Friday the number of evacuees and said: "The humanitarian operation at Azovstal will continue on May 7."Azovstal's remaining uninjured defenders have rejected President Vladimir Putin's suggestion that they surrender, saying they will not leave unless they are evacuated with their weapons.Mariupol has endured the most destructive bombardment of the 10-week-old war, and the sprawling Soviet-era Azovstal plant is the last part of the strategic port city still in the hands of Ukrainian fighters.Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said Russia was trying to finish off forces inside the plant to seize it by Monday as a gift for President Vladimir Putin in time for the World War Two Victory Day holiday.

  • Newark-area home prices fall 3.7% in March, with houses for sale in high demand

    In Licking County, homes for sale had a median price of $147 per square foot, while Ohio's was $123

  • Nepalese athlete sets Guinness record in Akron, pursues new life in US

    Athlete famous in Nepal breaks Guinness record in Akron while seeking permanent residency in United States.

  • Five things to know about the Russia-Ukraine war this week

    The Biden administration’s efforts to provide intelligence to Ukrainian forces has garnered attention this week as the war between Russia and the former Soviet state drags on through its third month. A report from The New York Times stated that intelligence provided to Ukraine by the United States helped to target and kill Russian generals.…

  • Abortion rights protesters rally in cities around US

    Abortion rights protesters rallied in cities around the United States on Saturday, vowing to fight to ensure that abortion remains a legal option for women nationwide. Hundreds gathered in Chicago, Atlanta, Houston and other cities days after a draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion was leaked to the public suggesting the court is poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide. “To think that, after all this time, people still want to control what women can do and our rights to make our personal healthcare decisions is just really outrageous,” Carole Levin, chair of Courts Matter Illinois, told WMAQ-TV during the rally in Chicago.

  • The Fed Raised Rates and Markets Freaked Out

    After Jerome Powell’s press conference all markets reacted aggressively and then swiftly retraced their moves as market sentiment shifted overnight.

  • Elizabeth Olsen Admits She Doesn't Watch Her Marvel Films at Premieres Due to Fear of Failure

    With 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' out in theaters this weekend, Elizabeth Olsen sat down with Jimmy Fallon to discuss her Marvel filmography.

  • Taylor Jenkins says there's a 'really good chance' Ja Morant doesn't play in Game 4

    The Memphis Grizzlies will likely be without Ja Morant in Game 4 vs. the Golden State Warriors Monday.

  • Man gets life for killings in California, Texas

    A man who pleaded guilty to a series of Southern California attacks that killed five men and injured seven others was sentenced Friday to life in prison without possibility of parole. Ramon Escobar, 50, received multiple life sentences after entering guilty pleas to murder with special circumstances and attempted murder. In a Zoom call hearing, he also pleaded guilty to the 2018 killings of his aunt and uncle in Houston, Texas.

  • California Is Going to Use Sound Activated Cameras to Fine Drivers for Noise Pollution

    Six California cities may take part in the automated enforcement pilot program aimed at curbing noise pollution.

  • Mexico's transport authority promises safety after allegations of risky incidents

    Mexico's transport ministry pledged on Friday to insure safety for planes crossing the country's skies, responding to a recent report of risky incidents issued by a pilots association as the capital's new airport gears up. A safety bulletin issued by the IFALPA international pilots association on Wednesday reported "several incidents" involving aircraft arriving in Mexico with low fuel, ground proximity warning system alerts in which one crew almost collided unintentionally with terrain, as well as what it described as flights arriving with excessive delays. In its statement, the transport ministry defended its oversight performance and pointed to what it described as proper handling of its only reported safety incident from last June.

  • The SEC Softball tournament field is set. Here are the matchups and game times

    The SEC softball tournament bracket is set, with Arkansas taking the No. 1 seed, followed by Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky.

  • Is another Russia even possible?

    Many in Ukraine, and especially in the West, would like to see a different non-Putin Russia.

  • Kansas Dem. Offers to Recruit Parents to Sue Over Lack of Honest History Lessons

    Rep. Valdenia Winn offered a proposal to House Republicans in Kansas: If they were to override the governor’s veto of legislation installing a parental bill of rights, she would recruit parents to file lawsuits over the lack of honest history lessons in public schools. After all, Winn said, the parental bill of rights “essentially” gives […]

  • Millions of Californians could experience blackouts this summer due to energy shortage, Governor's office warns

    California Governor Gavin Newsom and state officials said an adverse weather event would leave the state short of thousands of megawatts of energy.