Handwriting will soon be the preserve of a sophisticated few

The mayor of New York only speaks English. Yet since March last year, Eric Adams has left thousands of voice messages on his constituents’ telephones, switching between Spanish, Yiddish, Mandarin, Cantonese and Haitian Creole. Using AI, he can generate a digital version of his own voice speaking any language he chooses. The results, he says, are incredibly convincing. “People stop me on the street all the time and say, ‘I didn’t know you speak Mandarin.’ ”

This is what technology is for: to reduce the human workload. Why bother learning another language if a bot can communicate for you? The same is true of handwriting – another ancient skill made defunct by computers. Britain’s biggest exam board announced this week that it is going digital. From 2026, GCSE pupils will sit two exams using laptops: the rest will no doubt follow. This, says the boss of AQA, is the next step in the “evolution” of learning.

If (and only if) the chief purpose of schools is to reflect wider society, this makes perfect sense. Handwriting is already near extinction. I am writing this on my laptop; you are reading it in print, perhaps on a screen. When was the last time you wrote anything longer than a shopping list by hand? Even typing – even texting – is starting to look old hat. My children just dictate into their phones, or send voice messages.

The time may come when the ability to transcribe thoughts onto paper using only a pencil and your fine motor skills will be so rare that normal people will marvel at it. Like baking your own bread (once the most ordinary of domestic skills), writing by hand will seem incredibly sophisticated; the sort of accomplishment you only achieve if you have the time, leisure and inclination for self-improvement.

The dark side of animal videos

I can hardly bear to read the news at the moment, let alone other people’s reactions to it. So I have given up all social media except Instagram, where the algorithm has put me on a soothing regime of animal videos.

There are dogs leaping in slow motion, seeming to smile as their ears billow in the wind; otters holding hands as they float on their backs; baby elephants twirling their trunks; dancing cockatoos; bears on swings; imperious cats.

They are all, unwittingly, part of the so-called “cute economy”: a multibillion-dollar industry that has sprung up on social media. Most of it is user-generated: people sharing funny videos of their pets, or cool wildlife videos, in order to build up big followings which can then be monetised. The good stuff is funny or touching, and clearly authentic.

But even here, in the fluffiest region of the internet, greed leads to exploitation. Some of the supposedly hilarious videos of pets are actually scenes of low-level cruelty, or at least humiliation. Cats, whose fear reflexes humans seem to find especially amusing, are ambushed with cucumbers to make them jump. Dogs are filmed staggering about with food packets on their heads, having got stuck raiding the larder.

Right now there’s a craze for fluffy yellow chicks mobbing sleeping puppies or being cuddled by baby chimps. Incredibly cute, until you start thinking about how staged it all looks, and who exactly might be staging it, and where are they getting all the chicks from, and what happens to them when they stop being fluffy, and didn’t I read somewhere that chimps actually smile when they’re afraid?

