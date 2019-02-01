A handy guide for using society's most neglected emoji

Not everything can be 💯.

At the bottom of the emoji hierarchy lie the derelicts: the mountain cableway, the baggage claim icon, a bunch of squares with letters in them. It might seem impossible to lift these poor guys out of obscurity, but they're actually full of untapped potential. Kind of.

There's already a thriving, if small, community dedicated to recognizing neglected emoji, including the Twitter bot @leastUsedEmoji, which tracks the emoji with the fewest uses on Twitter. Right now, the least used emoji is "input symbol for Latin letters (🔤)," which is a blue square with lowercase 'abc' on it. Before that, the least used emoji was "non-potable water symbol (🚱)," and before that, it was briefly "input symbol for Latin capital letters (🔠)."

Riveting.

SEE ALSO: Apple says the iPhone will be very useful after the climate apocalypse

Using the website emojitracker, which monitors real-time emoji use on Twitter, we assembled a sad team of neglected emoji. If you're feeling generous, here are a few ways you might use them.

1. Input symbols for Latin letters 🔠🔤🔡

There are several "input symbol for Latin letters" emoji, including both uppercase and lowercase versions and one that says "abc" instead of "abcd." Hardly anyone uses any of them.

According to Emojipedia, these emoji signify the keys on a keyboard (or icon on, say, your phone, Apple TV, or Roku) that toggle between uppercase and lowercase letters. If you're not talking about one of those keys, there isn't much use for them. Maybe throw one in if you're telling someone how much you love Sesame Street?

You could also make a sheriff out of them.

⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 🤠

🔡🔡🔡

🔡 🔡 🔡

👇 🔡🔡 👇

🔡 🔡

🔡 🔡

👢 👢

howdy. i'm the sheriff of input latin lowercase













— Every Sheriff Bot (@EverySheriff) December 31, 2018

2. Non-potable water symbol 🚱

This symbol refers to water that is not safe to drink. Consider printing out an enormous version of it to display at your campsite. If anyone understood what it meant, it would also be a good way to tell someone their tweets are bad, and not fit for consumption.

You could also create a non-potable water sheriff.

⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 🤠

🚱🚱🚱

🚱 🚱 🚱

👇 🚱🚱 👇

🚱 🚱

🚱 🚱

👢 👢

howdy. i'm the sheriff of non-potable water













— Every Sheriff Bot (@EverySheriff) June 3, 2018

3. "Do not litter" symbol 🚯

Use this emoji if you want to remind people not to litter, lest they be arrested by the litter sheriff. Due to our dying planet, we are surprised this emoji is not more popular. Let's give it the boost it deserves.

⠀ ⠀ 🤠

🚯 🚯 🚯

🚯 🚯 🚯

👇 🚯🚯 👇

🚯 🚯

🚯 🚯

👢 👢



Howdy! I'm the do not litter symbol sheriff!















— emoji sheriff (@emoji_sheriff) July 5, 2018

4. Passport control 🛂

If you are traveling internationally, send a few of these off at the checkpoint. (Don't.) Alternatively, consider tweeting out a passport control sheriff.

⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 🤠

🛂🛂🛂

🛂 🛂 🛂

👇 🛂🛂 👇

🛂 🛂

🛂 🛂

👢 👢

howdy. i'm the sheriff of passport control













— Every Sheriff Bot (@EverySheriff) December 12, 2018

5. Mountain railway 🚞

Mountain railroad YouTube is the best kind of YouTube, and you should watch it. If someone asks you what you are doing while you're watching mountain railroad YouTube, you are legally required to respond with the mountain railway emoji. That's right; it's the law. (It's not.)

"All aboard." — the mountain railway sheriff.

⠀ ⠀ 🤠

🚞 🚞 🚞

🚞 🚞 🚞

👇 🚞🚞 👇

🚞 🚞

🚞 🚞

👢 👢



Howdy! I'm the mountain railway sheriff!















— emoji sheriff (@emoji_sheriff) January 16, 2019

6. Mountain cableway 🚠

If you are afraid of heights and riding a mountain cableway, it might be nice to get on Twitter and tweet a bunch of these instead of looking down.

Zero people have faved this mountain cableway sheriff.

⠀ ⠀ 🤠

🚠 🚠 🚠

🚠 🚠 🚠

👇 🚠🚠 👇

🚠 🚠

🚠 🚠

👢 👢



Howdy! I'm the mountain cableway sheriff!















— emoji sheriff (@emoji_sheriff) January 3, 2019

7. Card index 📇

This is a fun one. The Apple version of the emoji features contact details for "John Appleseed," which Apple uses all the time for product launches and announcements. You might find it useful if you have a healthy Rolodex and want to make that part of your personality.

Is this sheriff's name John Appleseed, too?