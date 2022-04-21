Handyman arrested in death of Queens mom stabbed 58 times, found in duffel bag

A man was arrested Thursday in the death of a Queens mother who was stabbed nearly 60 times and whose body was found stuffed in a duffel bag over the weekend, the New York City Police Department said.

David Bonola, 44, was taken into police custody on charges of murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon in the killing of Orsolya Gaal, according to police.

Gaal, a 51-year-old mother of two, was found in a bag left on the side of the road at the corner of Metropolitan Avenue and Jackie Robinson Parkway in Forest Hills shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday, the NYPD said.

Bonola is a handyman who lived near the victim, according to three law enforcement sources.

He allegedly showed up at the victim’s house and killed her in the basement of the home after an argument, the sources said.

Gaal suffered 58 stab wounds to her neck, torso, arm and hand, police sources previously said.

The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner classified Gaal’s death as a homicide due to “sharp force injuries of the neck.”